Lions OG Chungh to miss game vs. Roughriders
The BC Lions have placed offensive guard Sukh Chungh on the one-game injured list ahead of their Saturday meeting with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Phillip Norman will replace Chungh in the starting lineup at right guard.
Lions know offensive line needs to be better against Riders
Phillip Norman will replace Chungh in the starting lineup at right guard. Chungh is battling a tricep injury.
It will be the first game Chungh will miss with the Lions after starting in the first five games this season.