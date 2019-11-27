The BC Lions and Ottawa Redblacks have formally asked for permission to speak with Winnipeg Blue Bombers offensive coordinator Paul LaPolice according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Lalji adds that he would expect the Edmonton Eskimos to do the same.

There has been much speculation about a Rick Campbell HC/Jason Maas OC reunion with the @BCLions. Campbell and Maas together in Ottawa in 2015. Maas of course experienced with @Rikester13 from his @EdmontonEsks days. — David William Naylor (@TSNDaveNaylor) November 27, 2019

Meanwhile, TSN's Dave Naylor tweets there has been much speculation about a possible Rick Campbell and Jason Maas reunion with the Lions, where Campbell would serve as the head coach and Maas would serve as the offensive coordinator. The pair worked together with the Redblacks in 2015 and Maas has experience with quarterback Mike Reilly from their time together in Edmonton.

Lalji reported earlier on Wednesday that the Redblacks are interviewing Calgary Stampeders special teams coordinator Mark Kilam and quarterbacks coach Ryan Dinwiddie for their head coach position this week. Naylor also reported that Maas might be given a shot at Ottawa's job as well.

Hearing #RedBlacks are interviewing #Stamps ST coordinator Mark Kilam and QB coach @ryan_dinwiddie for their head coach position this week. Both will be very good head coaches in this league if given the opportunity. @CFLonTSN @TSN_Sports — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) November 27, 2019

The Eskimos fired Maas after four seasons on Wednesday morning.

Campbell was let go by Ottawa following their league-worst 3-15 season.