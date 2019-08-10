BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly finished his team's 35-34 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats after appearing to suffer a lower body injury in the fourth quarter.

Reilly appeared to turn his ankle while chasing down a fumble on a high snap midway through the fourth quarter. He managed to fall on the ball before Tiger-Cats' defensive end Ja'Gared Davis landed on him.

Reilly returned to the game for the Lions' next offensive possession and finished the game.

Reilly finisehd 21-28 for 306 yards with two touchdowns and one interception, while also running for a touchdown in the game.

After post-game treatment, Reilly said he'll be ready for Monday's practice, but head coach DeVone Claybrooks was a little more cautious, per TSN's Matthew Scianitti.

Claybrooks said Reilly will be evaluated day-to-day on a short week, adding the team needs the quarterback for the long haul.