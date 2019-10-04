BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly missed his team's walk-through Friday because he was feeling under the weather but will still play against the Toronto Argonauts Saturday.

No Mike Reilly at #BCLions walk through today. Feeling under the weather. Will play tomorrow. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 4, 2019

Reilly has played in all 14 of the Lions games this year, and has thrown 300-433 for 3,615 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, while adding another 194 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.