4h ago
Reilly (sick) misses walk-through, will play vs. Argos
BC Lions quarterback Mike Reilly missed his team's walk-through Friday because he was feeling under the weather but will still play against the Toronto Argonauts Saturday.
TSN.ca Staff
Reilly has played in all 14 of the Lions games this year, and has thrown 300-433 for 3,615 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions, while adding another 194 yards and five touchdowns on the ground.