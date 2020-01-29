The BC Lions announced Wednesday the team has signed veteran defensive back Aaron Grymes through the 2021 season. Grymes was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

The 28-year-old Grymes played 16 games for the Lions last season, finishing with 54 tackles and an interception.

“I came to the Lions last year because I believe we’re building something special and I never wanted to leave after just one year,” Grymes said.

“I’m grateful to have the trust of the organization and for them to allow me to continue playing the came I love.”

Named a CFL All-Star in 2015, Grymes spent five seasons with the Edmonton Eskimos, from 2013 to 2018, playing in the NFL during the 2016 season. The Idaho product has 235 tackles and 12 interceptions in 82 career regular season games in the CFL.

“Aaron was a great addition for us last year and having him back for two more gives us great continuity in our defensive backfield,” Lions GM Ed Hervey said.

“Having been with him for most of his career, I know he brings a lot of important elements to the table when it comes to building the defence we want.”