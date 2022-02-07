The BC Lions announced the re-signing of National offensive lineman Peter Godber on Monday.

The signing comes with CFL free agency set to open on Tuesday afternoon.

Godber, 27, appeared in all 14 contests for the Lions in 2021 at centre.

A native of Toronto, Godber was the third overall selection in the 2018 CFL Draft out of Rice. Prior to 2021, Godber was limited to only 10 games over two seasons due to a foot injury.

Godber was a member of the 2012 Rice team that won the Conference USA championship.