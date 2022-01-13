The BC Lions added to their receiving corps on Thursday with the signings of ArDarius Stewart and Josh Pearson.

A national champion in 2015 with Alabama, the 27-year-old Stewart was a third-round pick of the New York Jets in 2017 and appeared in 15 games for the team that season.

After being released by the Jets the following year following a four-game suspension for a violation of the NFL's performance-enhancing drugs policy, Stewart had practice squad stints with the Oakland Raiders and Washington.

He signed with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers ahead of the 2020 season, but did not play due to the season's cancellation, and spent 2021 on the team's practice squad.

A product of Jacksonville State, the 24-year-old Pearson was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. He was elevated to the active roster for a Week 5 game against the Chicago Bears, earning him a Super Bowl ring.