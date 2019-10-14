Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge has signed with the BC Lions for the rest of the season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Canadian QB Brandon Bridge signs with @BCLions for the remainder of the season. If all goes well the expectation at this point is he will come in as #2. @CFLonTSN @TSN1040 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/upNY2MbuCv — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) October 14, 2019

Bridge's deal comes on the heels of the Lions losing their starting quarterback, Mike Reilly, to a broken left wrist in last Saturday's loss the Edmonton Eskimos. Lalji adds that Bridge is expected to be the Lions' no. 2 quarterback behind Danny O'Brien.

The 27-year-old Bridge, who hails from Toronto, was in training camp with the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes but was cut ahead of the start of the season. The 2015 fourth-round pick spent his rookie season with the Montreal Alouettes and then spent the past three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Bridge has thrown for 2,485 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his career.