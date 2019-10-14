1h ago
Lions sign Canadian QB Bridge
Canadian quarterback Brandon Bridge has signed with the BC Lions for the rest of the season, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.
TSN.ca Staff
Bridge's deal comes on the heels of the Lions losing their starting quarterback, Mike Reilly, to a broken left wrist in last Saturday's loss the Edmonton Eskimos. Lalji adds that Bridge is expected to be the Lions' no. 2 quarterback behind Danny O'Brien.
The 27-year-old Bridge, who hails from Toronto, was in training camp with the Toronto Argonauts and Montreal Alouettes but was cut ahead of the start of the season. The 2015 fourth-round pick spent his rookie season with the Montreal Alouettes and then spent the past three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. Bridge has thrown for 2,485 yards with 13 touchdowns and 8 interceptions in his career.