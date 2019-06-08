The BC Lions have signed defensive back Anthony Thompson, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Former Edmonton Eskimos back-up quarterback Danny O'Brien will also be joining the team. Both were on the sidelines on Friday night for the Lions' pre-season finale against the Calgary Stampeders.

Thompson, 29, has played three seasons with BC and hasn't missed a game. The Montreal native has 80 tackles and three interceptions in 54 appearances.

O'Brien, 28, has 17 games of CFL experience over four seasons with Edmonton and Ottawa. He is 61-for-107 for 704 yards and two touchdowns and has thrown eight interceptions.

BC opens its season next Saturday night at home to Winnipeg.