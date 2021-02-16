59m ago
Lions sign former WFT WR Harris
The BC Lions signed former Washington Football Team wide receiver Maurice Harris on Tuesday. Harris played in 28 games over three seasons (2016-18) with Washington, recording 40 receptions for 432 yards and a touchdown.
TSN.ca Staff
The Lions also announced they signed American wide receiver Jimmie Robinson and American running back Reginald Corbin.