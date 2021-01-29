The BC Lions have signed National linebacker Noah Robinson to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through 2022.

Robinson, 26, was the Lion's third-round pick in the 2019 CFL Draft. The Barrie, Ontario native played 16 games in his rookie season, mostly on special teams. Robinson split his college career between the University of Memphis and Missouri.