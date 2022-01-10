The BC Lions have signed pending free agent wide receiver Lucky Whitehead to a contract extension that will keep him with the team through the 2023 season.

We understood the assignment ✌🏿@Luck2fastt staying in orange with a two-year extension. The playmaker and @CFL All-Star was our nominee for Most Outstanding Player in '21 🔥



Whitehead would have become a free agent on Feb. 8 if not signed to a contract.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be back and to help this squad get to the next level,” said Whitehead. “We have some pieces already in place to contend year in and year out and I can’t wait to see what else this offseason brings.”

The 29-year-old American was named a CFL All-Star in 2021 after recording 60 receptions for 932 yards and four touchdowns over 12 games. He also had a punt return for a touchdown as well as a missed field goal return for a touchdown this season, his first with the Lions and second in the CFL.

Whitehead, who played his college ball at Florida Atlantic, spent his rookie 2019 season with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, helping them win the Grey Cup.