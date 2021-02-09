The BC Lions added running back Shaquille Cooper and wide receiver Lucky Whitehead on Tuesday.

Cooper heads to the Lions after spending the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the EE Football Team. The 27-year-old rushed for 352 yards and two touchdowns with Edmonton in 2019, adding 15 receptions for 112 yards.

“Shaq is a great addition to our offence,” said Lions co-GM/head coach Rick Campbell.

“He’s a dynamic player that not only has the ability to run well but also catch passes out of the backfield."

Whitehead had 52 receptions for 522 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“Lucky’s speed and athleticism make him a great fit for the playmakers we are bringing in on offence," said Campbell.