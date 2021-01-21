Shaq Johnson is staying in Vancouver.

The BC Lions announced on Thursday that the club had re-signed the National wide receiver to an extension.

A native of Brampton, Ont., Johnson was set to become a free agent next month.

“I can’t wait to get back to work and to help our offence take bigger strides in 2021,” Johnson said in a statement. “We have a good team that I cannot wait to compete with day in and day out. With Mike Reilly behind centre and a solid group of playmakers on offence, the sky is the limit with this group.”

The 27-year-old Johnson has spent four seasons with the Lions, posting career numbers in 2019. In 18 games, Johnson hauled in 39 receptions for 597 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, Johnson has 1,454 yards on 97 catches and seven TDs over 54 games.