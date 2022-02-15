The BC Lions announced Tuesday that the club has hired Tanya Walter to the coaching staff as a defensive assistant. Walter becomes the first full-time female coaching hire in Canadian Football League history.

#BCLions hire Tanya Walter as the first full-time female coach in @CFL history 🙌🏽 — BC LIONS (@BCLions) February 15, 2022

“I am honoured and grateful to the Lions organization for providing me the opportunity to make this significant step in my coaching career,” said Walter. “I can’t wait to get to work with this Lions team.”

Walter was a player with the Western Women's Canadian Football League in 2013. She went on to represent Team Alberta and Team Canada, helping the National team win a silver medal at the International Federation of American Football Women's World Championships in 2017.

“I am excited for the opportunity to add Tanya to our coaching staff,” said Lions' head coach Rick Campbell. “Along with her experience and dedication to the game of football, Tanya’s work ethic and enthusiasm will be valuable to our entire team.”

The Forestburg, Alberta native began coaching at Edmonton's St. Francis Xavier High School from 2017-21.