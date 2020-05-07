Naylor: This is the greatest elite class of Canadian players in NCAA football history

After spending a decade with the BC Lions as a player and then the 2019 campaign in the front office, retired CFL quarterback Travis Lulay has left the organization and will head home to Oregon to work with his family's financial planning business, according to TSN's Farhan Lalji.

Bittersweet news that @TravisLulay has left the @BCLions organization. Back in Oregon where he will be a part of his family’s financial planning business. Gonna miss him in these parts. Just a pleasure to deal with as a player & post-career. The @CFL’s loss is Oregon’s gain! — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) May 7, 2020

Lulay retired following the 2018 season and joined the organization's corporate partnerships team for the 2019 season.

The 36-year-old spent 10 seasons with the Lions, recording 21,352 yards passing yards with 127 touchdowns and 75 interceptions over 144 career games.

Lulay's best season came in 2011 when he threw for 4,815 yards with 32 touchdowns and 11 interceptions, good enough to win that year's Most Outstanding Player award. He also led the Lions to a Grey Cup championship in 2011 and was named the Grey Cup Most Valuable Player.