BC Lions wide receiver Bryan Burnham, who suffered a punctured lung and fractured ribs in Saturday's win over the Toronto Argonauts, will miss the next three-to-six weeks with his injures, according to TSN CFL Insider Farhan Lalji.

More on Bryan Burnham, who suffered a punctured lung, along with broken ribs. Been in hospital since Saturday, was released today & feels much better. Injury will be 3-6 weeks. Butler is very likely to play this week, Bo Lokombo probable. @BCLions will decide Tues after practice pic.twitter.com/bakhZssL3J — Farhan Lalji (@FarhanLaljiTSN) June 27, 2022

Lalji reports that the 32-year-old Burnham was released from hospital on Monday and is feeling better.

The Moorestown, N.J., native is coming off an impressive season in 2021, recording 67 receptions for 965 yards and five touchdowns. He has six receptions for 66 yards and one touchdown over two games this season.

Burnham has played his entire eight-year CFL career with the Lions.

Lalji also says that 2021 Most Outstanding Canadian linebacker Bo Lokombo and running back James Butler are probable to play in the Lions' Week 4 contest against the Ottawa Redblacks.

Lokombo, 31, was carted to the locker room and did not return after he was caught in the crossfire going up to make a play on the ball.

Butler, 27, suffered an injury in the first half and did not return.