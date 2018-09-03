Former Montreal Alouettes cornerback Jonathon Mincy has accepted a spot on the Chicago Bears practice squad, the team announced Monday. He was one of 10 players to be added to the practice roster by the club following training camp.

Mincy played two seasons in the CFL with the Als, appearing in 18 games in 2016 and 14 in 2017 prior to signing a reserve/future contract with the Bears in January.

He recorded three interceptions during his time in the CFL and added 54 tackles in each of his two seasons.

The 25-year-old Mincy played collegiately at Auburn and is a native of Decatur, Ga