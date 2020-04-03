Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Pace said Friday it will be "an open competition" between Mitchell Trubisky and Nick Foles for the team's starting quarterback role this season.

Speaking on a conference call with Pace, Bears head coach Matt Nagy added Trubisky would get the first reps when the team begins practising, but Foles would get an equal amount.

"Ryan and I have had great talks with both of them. ... It's going be very transparent and very honest. " -- coach Matt Nagy — Adam Jahns (@adamjahns) April 3, 2020

The Bears acquired Foles last month from the Jacksonville Jaguars in exchange for a compensatory fourth-round pick. He started four games for the Jaguars last season, completing 65.8 per cent of his passes for 736 yards with three touchdowns to two interceptions. He was 0-4 in his four games with the team, while rookie Gardner Minshew went 6-6 in his 12 starts.

Trubisky, the second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, posted an 8-7 record with the Bears last season, completing 63.2 per cent of his passes for 3,138 years with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He went 11-3 as a starter in 2018, throwing 24 touchdowns to 12 interceptions.

In Chicago, Foles will be reunited with newly hired quarterbacks coach John DeFilippo, who held the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017, when Foles was named the MVP of Super Bowl LII.