Johnson: Getting NHL players back in Olympics is significant for the game of hockey

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced its game schedules for the 2022 Beijing Olympic Winter Games on Thursday, with the women's tournament running from February 3 through February 17 and the men's tournament going from February 9 through February 20.



The women's tournament begins one day before the opening ceremony will be seeded in two tiered groups of five teams.



The top-five teams – USA, Canada, Finland, ROC and Switzerland – will play in Group A. Japan, host China and three qualifiers to be determined will play in Group B. The three qualifiers will emerge from final Olympic qualification tournaments held in the Czech Republic, Germany and Sweden in November. The quarter-finals will consist of the five Group A teams and the top-3 Group B teams.



The tournament will start February 3 with China playing the highest seeded qualifier, as well as Switzerland vs. Canada, Finland vs. USA and Japan taking on a qualifier.



The preliminary round with four games for each team will take place from February 3 to February 8, followed by the quarter-finals February 11-12, the semifinals on February 14, the bronze medal game on February 16 and the gold medal game on February 17.

The men's tournament, featuring NHL players, will start on February 9 with defending champion ROC playing Switzerland and Czech Republic vs. Denmark. Canada opens the tournament against Germany on February 10.



The 12-team tournament will be played according to the format of the previous Olympic men’s ice hockey tournaments in three groups with Canada, the United States, Germany and China in Group A, ROC, the Czech Republic, Switzerland and Denmark in Group B, and Finland, Sweden, Slovakia and Latvia in Group C.



The preliminary round will be played from February 9 to February 13 with three games for each team. For the final round, the 12 teams will be seeded according to their preliminary-round records with the top four teams (group winners and the best second-place team) automatically qualified for the quarter-finals on February 16 while the other eight teams will play a qualification playoff game on February 15 for a spot in the quarter-finals.



The semifinals are scheduled for February 18, followed by the bronze medal game on February 19 and the gold medal game on February 20.

Olympic men's ice hockey schedule

Wednesday, Feb. 9

At National Indoor Stadium

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Switzerland, 4:40 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Denmark, 9:10 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 10

At National Indoor Stadium

Sweden vs. Latvia, 12:10 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Slovakia, 4:40 a.m. ET

United States vs. China, 9:10 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

Canada vs. Germany, 9:10 a.m. ET

Friday, Feb. 11

At National Indoor Stadium

Denmark vs. Russian Olympic Committee, 12:10 a.m. ET

Czech Republic vs. Switzerland, 4:40 a.m. ET

Latvia vs. Finland, 9:10 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

Sweden vs. Slovakia, 4:40 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 12

At National Indoor Stadium

Canada vs. United States, 12:10 a.m. ET

Germany vs. China, 4:40 a.m. ET

Russian Olympic Committee vs. Czech Republic, 9:10 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

Switzerland vs. Denmark, 9:10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 13

At National Indoor Stadium

Slovakia vs. Latvia, 12:10 a.m. ET

Finland vs. Sweden, 4:40 a.m. ET

China vs. Canada, 9:10 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

United States vs. Germany, 9:10 a.m. ET

Monday, Feb. 14

Off day

Tuesday, Feb. 15

At National Indoor Stadium

Qualifying round Game 1, 12:10 a.m. ET

Qualifying round Game 3, 4:40 a.m. ET

Qualifying round Game 4, 9:10 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

Qualifying round Game 2, 2 a.m. ET

Wednesday, Feb. 16

At National Indoor Stadium

Quarterfinal 1, 12:10 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 3, 4:40 a.m. ET

Quarterfinal 4, 9:30 a.m. ET

At Wukesong Sport Center

Quarterfinal 2, 2 a.m. ET

Thursday, Feb. 17

Off day

Friday, Feb, 18

At National Indoor Stadium

Semifinal 1, 12:10 a.m. ET

Semifinal 2, 9:10 a.m. ET

Saturday, Feb. 19

At National Indoor Stadium

Bronze medal game, 9:10 a.m. ET

Sunday, Feb. 20

At National Indoor Stadium

Gold medal game, 9:10 a.m. ET