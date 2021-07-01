Undefeated Belgium, Italy clash in quarterfinals Italy takes on the squad that has been, perhaps, the most impressive at Euro 2020, Belgium, with a spot in the semifinals at stake. TSN.ca Staff

The world’s top-ranked team takes on the squad that has been, perhaps, the most impressive at Euro 2020 with a spot in the semifinals at stake when Belgium meets Italy in Munich. For the Red Devils, it’s the opportunity to reach the semis for a second consecutive major tournament, while the Azzurri has the chance to advance to the final four of the Euro for the first time since 2012.



Both teams now 4-0 at the tournament, neither Belgium nor Italy lucked their way into the quarters with each team prevailing in a hard-fought contest in the Round of 16. The Red Devils topped defending champions Portugal 1-0 on a wonder goal from Thorgan Hazard, while the Azzurri needed extra time to finally dispatch a steely Austria on goals from substitutes Federico Chiesa and Matteo Pessina. These teams are here on the back of their immense quality and merit.



Leicester City midfielder Youri Tielemans credits the Red Devils’ play to how close the team is as compatriots under the tutelage of manager Roberto Martinez.



“I have been with the Belgium national team since 2016, so since I was 19,” Tielemans said. “I was lucky enough to be with the team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Our coach has not only seen my evolution, but definitely contributed to it – so our bond is very tight. He has a good relationship with the whole team. He’s not just a coach, but also a mentor.”



While Kevin De Bruyne hasn’t been confirmed as fit for Friday’s match, Italy and Chelsea midfielder Jorginho has seen firsthand the depth of the PFA Player of the Year’s influence and thinks his team should be planning to see him.



"He makes a difference, and he has footballing intelligence of the highest level,” Jorginho said of the Manchester City man. “It is difficult to stop him, you have to limit him between the lines and limit his crosses. He shouldn't be given time to turn and think, otherwise he becomes really dangerous.”



Like Jorginho’s experience with De Bruyne, Lazio forward Ciro Immobile knows Belgium hitman Romelu Lukaku all too well from their time in Serie A with Lukaku fresh off a Scudetto with Inter.



"He has improved a lot over the years, probably from working with coaches like [Antonio] Conte who helped him to perfect a few things he didn't have,” Immobile said.



While the Azzurri is definitely wary of the Red Devils’ quality, they’re not frightened by it and they’re up for the challenge.



"We have to respect Belgium, they are first in the [FIFA World] Rankings, but all the teams have weaknesses,” Jorginho said. “It would be a mistake to think that we have already done something great in this tournament."



Martinez says he’s prepared for an onslaught from Roberto Mancini’s well-oiled machine.



"Italy will attack from the very first second, they will be very structured and dynamic,” Martinez said. “Every player knows his role. The game against Portugal was a game that could have been played a lot further down the line; usually players don’t play these physical and intense games at this stage of the tournament. Luckily we have enough days to recover and prepare."



Historically, the Azzurri have enjoyed the lion’s share of the rivalry with Belgium, holding a 14-4-4 mark all time. Friday’s meeting will be the fifth time the two nations have met at the Euro and the second straight time at the quadrennial tournament. In the final match of Group E action in Lyon in 2016, the Azzurri were 2-0 victors over the Red Devils on goals from Emanuele Giaccherini and Graziano Pelle.



POTENTIAL BELGIUM XI: Courtois; Alderweireld, Vermaelen, Vertonghen; Meunier, Tielemans, Witsel, Thorgan Hazard; De Bruyne, Lukaku, Eden Hazard



POTENTIAL ITALY XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Chiellini, Bonucci, Spinazzola; Verratti, Jorginho, Pessina; Berardi, Immobile, Insigne