Youri Tielemans and Kevin De Bruyne both scored to help Belgium defeat Romania 2-0 on Saturday at UEFA Euro 2024.

Tielemans scored just over a minute into the match for an early lead. The Aston Villa midfielder’s shot came from just outside of the penalty area, and beat Romanian keeper Florin Nita far side.

De Bruyne’s brilliance in the game would be highlighted by his 79th minute goal to secure the win for his country. The captain took advantage of some sloppy defending from the Romanian backline, sliding the ball past Nita just before the keeper could get a touch.

Belgium dominated the play for much of the match, fully deserving of the three points they picked up in their second group stage match.

Striker Romelu Lukaku was denied a goal for the third time thus far in the tournament, making his run just a bit early before scoring the disallowed goal.

All four teams in Group E now have identical 1-0-1 records through two games played, after Ukraine took down Slovakia 2-1 on Friday.