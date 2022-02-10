Formula E and Bell Media announced an extended multi-year broadcast agreement on Thursday to air the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship in Canada.

Bell Media retains the exclusive English-language broadcast rights in the market, with Formula E live and highlights programming airing across TSN and Discovery Velocity's television and digital platforms.

The agreement includes broadcast rights to every race of the 2022 ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season, highlighted by the first-ever Vancouver E-Prix on 2 July.

"As excitement for elite motorsport continues to grow among Canadian viewers, we're thrilled to extend this successful agreement and continue to deliver live coverage of Formula E to fans across the country," said Shawn Redmond, VP, Bell Media Sports in a statement. We can't wait for the competition's first-ever event in Vancouver this year, and with this agreement, viewers can follow Formula E on TSN and Discovery Velocity all season long."

Season 8 of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship continues this weekend with Round 3 in Mexico City this Saturday, beginning with Qualifying at 12:30 p.m. ET on TSN.ca and the TSN app, followed by the race at 4:30 p.m. ET on TSN2 and Discovery Velocity.

The season began with a double-header of races around the walls of the UNESCO World Heritage site of Diriyah, Saudi Arabia, on 28 and 29 January. The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship will continue to deliver the biggest-ever 16 race calendar in the centre of iconic world cities including Rome, Monaco, Berlin, London and New York and for the first time, Jakarta, Vancouver and Seoul.

“We are delighted to continue our excellent relationship with Bell Media which has helped grow the Formula E audience in Canada, said Aarti Dabas, Chief Media Officer, Formula E in a statement. "With our first E-Prix in Vancouver later this season, we are confident of continuing that growth and welcoming more fans to enjoy the dramatic racing action of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship on TSN.”