BELLEVILLE, Ont. — Matthew Wedman scored twice to lead the Belleville Senators to a 4-1 win over the Laval Rocket in American Hockey League play Monday night at the CAA Arena.

Zac Leslie and Andrew Agozzino - with an empty-netter - had the other goals for the Senators. Danick Martel scored for Laval.

Mads Sogaard made 45 saves for the Senators and Cayden Primeau had 20 stops for the Rocket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 18, 2022.