BELLEVILLE, Ont. — The Belleville Senators kept their win streak alive Wednesday, downing the Toronto Marlies 6-4 in American Hockey League play.

Angus Crookshank, Egor Sokolov, Clark Bishop and Jean-Christophe Beaudin each had a goal and an assist for the Sens (18-15-1), who have won eight straight.

Belleville's Joseph LaBate and Parker Kelly also scored and Cole Cassels tallied a pair of helpers.

The Marlies (15-17-2) got goals from Noel Hoefenmayer, Filip Kral, Kalle Kossila and Scott Sabourin. Hoefenmayer also had an assist.

It was a tough night in net for Toronto's Joseph Woll, who allowed three goals on eight shots before he was pulled midway through the first period. Veini Vehvilainen had 22 saves in relief.

Mads Sogaard stopped 27 shots for Belleville and posted his seventh win of the season.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2021.