SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Belleville Senators forward Josh Norris has been named the American Hockey League's rookie of the year.

Norris was the league's top-scoring rookie in 2019-20 with 61 points (31 goals, 30 assists) in 56 games before the AHL season was cut short by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 21-year-old native of Oxford, Mich., also appeared in three games with the Ottawa Senators this season, making his NHL debut Feb. 22 vs. Montreal.

Norris was originally a first-round selection (19th overall) by San Jose in the 2017 NHL draft.

He was acquired by Ottawa in the September 2018 trade that sent defenceman Erik Karlsson to the Sharks.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 28, 2020.