TORONTO — Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored twice Saturday, lifting the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies.

Egor Skokolov added a goal and an assist for the Sens (11-15-1), while Cole Reinhardt and Jonathan Aspirot also scored.

The Marlies (10-12-1) goals from Kenny Agostino, Joseph Duszak and Nic Petan.

Mads Sogaard stopped 24-of-27 shots for Bellville and Joseph Woll had 28 saves for Toronto, who dropped their fourth-straight game.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.