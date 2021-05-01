1h ago
Belleville Senators hand Marlies fourth-straight loss
Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored twice Saturday, lifting the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies. Egor Skokolov added a goal and an assist for the Sens (11-15-1), while Cole Reinhardt and Jonathan Aspirot also scored.
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Jean-Christophe Beaudin scored twice Saturday, lifting the Belleville Senators to a 5-3 win over the Toronto Marlies.
Egor Skokolov added a goal and an assist for the Sens (11-15-1), while Cole Reinhardt and Jonathan Aspirot also scored.
The Marlies (10-12-1) goals from Kenny Agostino, Joseph Duszak and Nic Petan.
Mads Sogaard stopped 24-of-27 shots for Bellville and Joseph Woll had 28 saves for Toronto, who dropped their fourth-straight game.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 1, 2021.