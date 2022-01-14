When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. (ET)

Where to watch: CTV Network, TSN 1, RDS

Opening line: Bengals -6

Last meeting: Bengals beat Raiders 32-13, Nov. 21, 2021

Bengals: Offence — 13th (23rd rush, seventh pass). Defence — 18th (fifth rush, 26th pass)

Raiders: Offence — 11th (28th rush, sixth pass). Defence — 14th (19th rush, 13th pass)

Bengals Preview: Prior to this season, the last time we had seen Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase on the field together was when Chase went for 221 yards and two touchdowns against Clemson in the 2020 College Football Playoff National Championship.

Fast forward a few years and that success has translated to the next level. Chase and Burrow connected 81 times this season for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns to help lead the Bengals to their first division title since 2015.

Raiders Preview: What a wild season it has been for the Las Vegas Raiders. It all came down to a Week 18 matchup against their division rivals for the last spot in the playoffs, and with thousands of people on Twitter screaming for the tie, interim head coach Rich Bisaccia opted for a last-second field goal to end the Chargers’ season.

Quarterback Derek Carr, after eight long seasons, will finally get a chance to play in the playoffs. Unfortunately for Carr, his defence – which ranked sixth-last in points against this season – is set to take on a Bengals team that has been firing on all cylinders lately.