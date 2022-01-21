When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Where to watch: CTV Network, RDS

Opening line: Titans -3

Last meeting: Bengals beat Titans 31-20, Nov. 1, 2020

Bengals: Offence — 13th (23rd rush, seventh pass). Defence — 18th (fifth rush, 26th pass)

Titans: Offence — 17th (fifth rush, 24th pass). Defence — 12th (second rush, 25th pass)

Bengals or Titans: Which team has the edge? Stephen A. Smith debates Dan Orlovsky if Cincinnati or Tennessee has the edge in their divisional-round matchup.

Bengals: After their best regular season since 2015, the Bengals put an end to their 30-year drought without a postseason victory on Saturday with a 26-19 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. The connection between quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase was stronger than ever. The wideout hauled in nine of Burrow’s 24 completions for 116 yards. Cincinnati have been trying to prove how legit they are all season, and now that they have a playoff win under their belt, watch out.

Titans: The No. 1 seed in the AFC has the third-longest odds of any team in the conference to win the Super Bowl, despite running back Derrick Henry on track to make his return to the lineup this weekend. Henry went down with a foot injury during a Week 8 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Without Henry, Tennessee won six of their final nine games to secure a bye to the divisional round. If Henry is back in action, look for him to elevate the entire offence. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was greatly affected by the loss of Henry, throwing for just 1,732 yards and 11 touchdowns in nine games without the running back, after accumulating 2,002 yards and 10 touchdowns in the eight games with Henry.