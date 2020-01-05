New England Patriots tight end Benjamin Watson and Buffalo Bills linebacker Lorenzo Alexander both announced their retirements after their respective losses on Saturday, tweets ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Watson calls it a career after 15 seasons in the NFL, including seven with the Patriots and four with the New Orleans Saints.

Alexander, meanwhile, bids adieu after seven seasons. He began his career with Washington and played with the Arizona Cardinals and Oakland Raiders before joining the Bills in 2016. He spent the last four seasons in Buffalo and did not miss a single game during his tenure in western New York.

The Tennessee Titans defeated the Pats at Gillette Stadium Saturday, while Buffalo fell in Houston at the hands of the Texans.