Benoit-Olivier Groulx of the Halifax Mooseheads has been released by Team Canada, TSN's Mark Masters reported.

Team 🇨🇦 has made its final cut



Halifax’s Benoit-Olivier Groulx has been released — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2019

Canada is now down to their final 23-man roster for the World Juniors. The team practised with the finalized roster for the first time Saturday.

Now down to the final 23-man roster, the Team 🇨🇦 lines at practice are:



Lafrenière-Veleno-Foote

Byfield-Hayton-Cozens

Foudy-Dellandrea-Dudas

McMichael-Thomas-Lavoie

Merc​er



McIssac-Smith

Bahl-Bernard-Docker

Byram-Addison

Drysdale



Daws

Hofer

Rodrigue — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 21, 2019

Canada opens the tournament on Boxing Day against the United States.