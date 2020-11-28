Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL Staff Best Bets For Week 12 In The NFL

If you like to bet the over, you have even more to be thankful for after a successful start to the week on American Thanksgiving Thursday.

Thanks in large part to some heavy lifting by the Houston Texans and the Washington Football Team, both games went over the total on Thursday.

After those two wins, overs are now 87-74 so far this season.

Two of us are hoping that trend continues this Sunday with one game in particular circled that we think should be among the highest scoring games of the week.

Here are our best bets for Week 12 in the NFL.

Chris Amberley: Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Over 52.5

This game has shootout written all over it.

Over the Chargers past seven games, the average combined total has been 60.6 points. The past two Bills games have reached 78 and 62 points, respectively.

Los Angeles on its own has averaged over 31 points per game in Justin Herbert’s last seven outings.

Although the public perception might be that Buffalo boasts a strong defence, the numbers suggest otherwise.

The Bills are allowing 373.3 yards and 26.5 points per contest, despite having played three games against bottom-six scoring teams.

Yes, Buffalo has done an excellent job on boundary wide receivers, but this defence is very vulnerable over the middle. Do you know which team happens to excel in that area of the field?

The two biggest receiving threats for the Chargers are Keenan Allen and Hunter Henry.

Allen leads the NFL in targets and receptions, and is fresh off a 16-catch, 145-yard performance last week.

Meanwhile, Herbert is a near lock to win NFL Rookie of the Year, racking up at least three touchdowns or 300 yards passing in all but one start in 2020.

Buffalo’s offence has been pretty impressive as well.

The Bills have scored 30 points or more on five different opponents this season, and L.A. will have no answer for the Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs connection.

That duo has produced 73 receptions and 906 yards already this season, second only to Herbert and Allen.

Also working in the Bills’ favour is the fact that the Chargers’ No. 1 cornerback, Casey Hayward, and one of their best pass rushers, linebacker Melvin Ingram, will miss this contest.

I’ll take the over in this one.

Pick: Chargers at Bills Over 52.5

Domenic Padula: Los Angeles Chargers at Buffalo Bills Over 52.5

We have done a pretty good job making sure that we don’t double down with the same picks in this column.

However, it’s called "Best Bets" for a reason and I really don’t feel comfortable calling any other play my best bet this week.

The Chargers rank third in total offence this season.

Buffalo has already played four opponents that rank in the top-five in total offence this season.

The Bills have allowed an average of 31 points and 454 yards of total offence in those games.

Meanwhile, Buffalo has won five straight games following a bye.

The Bills averaged 37.0 points per game in their previous two contests before their bye, which could have very well been back-to-back victories if it wasn’t for the ‘Hail Murray’.

The over is 8-2 in Buffalo games this season – tied for the highest mark in the NFL.

I think that trend continues with another over in this spot.

Pick: Chargers at Bills Over 52.5

Luke Bellus: Arizona Cardinals -1.5 at New England Patriots

I don’t want to overthink things this week.

This is an Arizona Cardinals team that is good, and needs a win taking on a New England Patriots team that I don’t think is very good.

In years past, a second-year quarterback taking on Bill Belichick at Foxborough would be bad news.

But Kyler Murray isn’t any second-year quarterback and this isn’t your typical Patriots team.

Just last week we saw what an elite quarterback can do against New England when Deshaun Watson went for 344 yards and two touchdowns.

On top of that, Murray will have a bigger impact on the ground game as well.

The star quarterback dealt with a shoulder issue last week and carried an injury designation for most of the week.

But the Cardinals got good news on Friday and he was upgraded to a full participate at practice.

I expect him to have a monster day against a weak Patriots defence.

The formula is simple for this game.

Arizona needs the win more, and I think they bounce back and cover the small number as a road-favoruite.

Take the Cardinals.

Pick: Cardinals -1.5 at Patriots