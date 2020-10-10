Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL staff delivers their best bets for Week 5

Thielen and Slayton are favored by Yates and Clay in fantasy

For the first time in the Super Bowl era, NFL teams averaged over 50 points per game (51.3) through the first four weeks of the season.

Scoring is up across the league and the oddsmakers can’t keep up.

While they’ve raised the totals every single week, the adjustments haven’t been big enough to keep up with the offensive production.

The average total in Week 4 was 49.4.

According to ESPN Stats and Info, that was the highest average total in a single week since 1986, the same year ESPN started tracking these numbers.

Still, scoring outpaced the totals as teams averaged 52.5 points per game.

So far this season, Overs are 37-26.

The total has been set in the 50’s for eight different games in Week 5 and that is with three games still off the board.

Will we see a small correction in favour of the under?

Or will the overs continue to hit?

Here are this week’s best bets from the TSN Edge staff.

Chris Amberley: Carolina Panthers +1.5 at Atlanta Falcons

What if I told you this week you could bet against a winless team that ranks 31st in points and yards allowed per game?

What if I also told you that this team has been decimated by injuries and could be without as many as five key members of their secondary, in addition to their All-Pro wide receiver?

Now what if I told you that you could not only bet against them, but you’d also be getting a point and a half to do so.

Does that sound like something you might be interested in?



If you answered yes to any of the above, then the Panthers might be for you. The 2-2 Carolina Panthers visit the 0-4 Atlanta Falcons this week, fresh off back-to-back upset victories.

After a slow start to the season, Carolina has found its groove under new offensive coordinator Joe Brady, racking up an average of 373 total yards in Week 3 and 4, and outscoring its opponents 52-37.

On the other side of the ball, the Panthers have clamped down on enemy quarterbacks, holding them to the seventh fewest passing yards per game.

That spells trouble for Matt Ryan, especially if Julio Jones sits.

Jones missed Week 3 and half of Week 4 due to injury, and the offence greatly suffered.

Ryan has thrown just one touchdown in 77 attempts without Julio this season, and Atlanta is averaging just 21 points per outing in games Jones has either sat out or not finished.

Pick: Panthers +1.5

Domenic Padula: Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons Over 53

For as bad as the Falcons have looked in back-to-back losses, I still think they can score enough points to push this game over the total.

Atlanta put up 39.0 points per game the first two weeks against the Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys, before hitting a wall in their losses to the Chicago Bears and Green Bay Packers.

Regardless of whether Julio plays, the Falcons will want to move the ball through the air and Ryan still has enough weapons led by Calvin Ridley in a bounce back spot.

Meanwhile, as Chris pointed out, the Atlanta secondary is dealing with a ton of injuries and has allowed a league-high 4.5 touchdowns per game.

Carolina put up 30 against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1 and 31 against the Arizona Cardinals last week.

Now the Panthers get their best match-up of the year against a defence that has allowed 34.5 points per game.

Take the over in this one.

Luke Bellus – Arizona Cardinals -7 at New York Jets

This isn’t exactly me having full faith in the Arizona Cardinals, rather just me thinking the New York Jets are a very bad football team.

New York has opened the season 0-4 and is coming off losing to the Denver Broncos’ third-string quarterback.

Not good.

The Jets have also given up 131 points in those four games and have yet to hold an opponent to under 26 points in a game.

On the flip side, they’ve only cracked the 20-point mark once and have been held to two or fewer touchdowns in three games.

A game against the Jets feels perfect for this Cardinals team right now; I look at this as a "get right" game for them.

After starting the season 2-0, Arizona has stumbled, losing to the Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers.

I expect Kyler Murray, who leads all quarterbacks in rushing, to run wild against this Jets defence en route to a blowout win over New York.

In a weird way, I would be worried to lay the points if the Cardinals were coming off a win, or undefeated as this could be seen as a let down spot.

But with the Cardinals coming off two losses, and them being stuck in a tough division, this game suddenly is a must-win for Arizona.

I think they do it. And I think they do it big.