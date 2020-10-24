Best Bets: The TSN Edge NFL staff delivers their best bets for Week 7

No lead is safe in the NFL.

In case you missed it, Thursday Night Football provided us yet another reminder that anything can happen before the final whistle.

Trailing by 11 with less than five minutes left to play, Carson Wentz led the Philadelphia Eagles to 12 unanswered points to complete the comeback in a 22-21 win over the New York Giants.

It was the 20th double-digit comeback win of the season so far.

The NFL record for the most comeback wins through seven weeks is 23.

Will we see more drama with a full slate of games this weekend?

We certainly wouldn’t mind, as long as we are on the winning side.

Here are our best bets for Week 7 in the NFL:

Domenic Padula: Tampa Bay Buccaneers -4 at Las Vegas Raiders

The big news on Friday night was that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached an agreement to sign wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Brown isn’t eligible to play against the Raiders this weekend, but I was already on Tampa Bay as a four-point road favourite.

The Buccaneers, which rank first in the NFL in DVOA through six weeks despite some key early season injuries, are coming off a statement win over the Green Bay Packers.

Mike Evans has played hurt but hasn’t missed a game.

It looks like Chris Godwin is finally healthy.

Meanwhile, Rob Gronkowski is beginning to look like a capable pass catching threat after taking a couple of weeks to find his legs.

While Tom Brady should have no problem spreading the football around even without Brown available, I think the Buccaneers will continue to lean heavily on Ronald Jones, who has rushed for over 100 yards in three straight games.

Las Vegas has allowed an average of 5.2 yards per carry to opposing running backs, which ranks 30th in the NFL.

On the other side of the football, Tampa Bay’s defence has allowed a league-low 282.0 yards per game, including a league-low 64.3 rushing yards per game.

The Buccaneers should be able to slow down Raiders’ running back Josh Jacobs enough to force Derek Carr to try to beat them with his arm.

While Carr flashed in an upset win over the Kansas City Chiefs a couple of weeks ago, I think he will have a much tougher time against an improved Tampa Bay secondary this week.

I’d love to get another point in this spot, but I’ll take the Buccaneers at -4.

Pick: Buccaneers -4

Chris Amberley: Carolina Panthers +7 at New Orleans Saints

This game opened at New Orleans -7.5, but has been bet down a half-point in light of the recent Saints injury news.

Michael Thomas, who hasn’t played since Week 1, will miss yet another game.

The Saints top wide receiver in his absence, Emmanuel Sanders, will also be sidelined thanks to a positive COVID-19 test.

That leaves Drew Brees and the Saints incredibly shorthanded versus a Carolina Panthers team that has won three of their past four games.

New Orleans is allowing 30 points per outing and has already surrendered 15 touchdown passes through five games.

They rank 25th in pressure rate and boast the fourth-worst coverage grade according to Pro Football Focus.

The Saints have allowed four of the five quarterbacks they’ve faced to be top-10 performers for the week they played them, which bodes well for Teddy Bridgewater.

The former backup for New Orleans had an off day in Week 6 versus Chicago, but accounted for six touchdowns in his previous three contests – all of them wins.

On the other side of the ball, Carolina forces opposing teams to lean on their running game by playing stingy pass defence.

The Panthers are allowing a league-low 6.1 yards per pass attempt and 9.1 yards per completion.

They’ve given up just 19 points per game over their past four contests, while racking up three interceptions and forcing five fumbles.

Without Thomas and Sanders, expect Brees and company to struggle when they have the football.

I’m on the Panthers +7.

Pick: Panthers +7

Luke Bellus: Buffalo Bills -10 at New York jets

There’s been one easy way to make money this NFL season, and it’s been to fade the New York Jets.

New York, along with the Dallas Cowboys, has started the season 0-6 against the spread, and I expect the Jets to continue that trend this week.

When the line for this game opened up, I liked the Bills at -12. That number then climbed all the way to -13.5, but has since dropped like a rock to Buffalo -10.

This just doesn’t make any sense to me.

Seven days ago, the Jets failed to score a point against the Miami Dolphins in a 24-0 loss and are just a few weeks removed from losing to a third-string quarterback on Thursday Night Football.

Meanwhile, the Bills enter this game on the heels of back-to-back losses and will want to get back on track before a massive showdown with the New England Patriots next Sunday.

The blueprint for a 10-point cover by the Bills was laid out in Week 1, when they beat New York 27-17.

The Bills rushed out to a 21-0 lead in the first half and slept-walked their way to a win in the second half.

The 10-point score difference made the game seem much closer than it was, as Buffalo settled for field goals in the redzone twice in the fourth quarter, and the Jets scored a touchdown with 57 seconds left.

You shouldn’t need much convincing on this, the Bills need this win, and this Jets team is officially on 0-16 watch.

By the way, you can still get +350 odds that a team goes winless this season.

Just saying.

Pick: Bills -10