The final week of the NFL regular season has arrived.

While a handful of teams are still battling for the remaining playoff spots still up for grabs, a number of teams will either rest their starters looking ahead to the postseason or have already pretty much packed it in altogether.

Motivation will be a theme when it comes to picking winners for Sunday.

It should be no surprise that we are targeting teams that will have their seasons on the line when they play on Sunday.

Here are our best bets for Week 17 in the NFL.

Domenic Padula: Miami Dolphins +3 at Buffalo Bills

The Dolphins need a win and if they get one on Sunday they’re into the postseason as an AFC Wild Card.

While the Bills will still want to clinch the No. 2 seed in the AFC, the Pittsburgh Steelers have already confirmed Mason Rudolph will start in place of Ben Roethlisberger, a clear signal they could rest their starters against a desperate Cleveland Browns team.

Even if Josh Allen plays, I think that Miami has enough talent on both side of the football to keep this game close.

The Dolphins are still getting a field goal in this spot and I can’t resist the temptation to take the points with a quality team that will have a lot more on the line in this contest.

Pick: Dolphins +3

Chris Amberley: Los Angeles Rams +3.5 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Two teams fighting for their playoff lives clash Sunday, with the L.A. Rams catching 3.5 points against the Arizona Cardinals. Sean McVay is 7-0 lifetime versus Arizona, but will be without starting QB Jared Goff for this contest. In his place will be former AAF star John Wolford, who’ll be making his NFL debut.

Goff’s absence is the main reason why the Cards are favoured, but let’s face it: Goff is and has always been just a puppet in McVay’s scheme. The downgrade from Goff to Wolford isn’t nearly as big as this line suggests, especially given the fact that McVay will be in Wolford’s ear telling him exactly what to expect prior to every snap.

Arizona’s star QB Kyler Murray, meanwhile, is also banged up with a lower-body injury. We saw in Weeks 11 through 13 just how ineffective Murray is when he’s injured, as he was limited to just 15 carries and 61 rushing yards over that stretch. With his dual threat abilities negated, Murray was reduced to a pocket passer, and predictably the Cards offence stalled. They lost three straight games and were held to nearly six fewer points per outing than their season average.

Now Murray, playing at less than 100 per cent, still has to face Aaron Donald and the league’s No. 5 defence by DVOA. Donald and company have held the 2019 No. 1 pick below 200 passing yards in two of three career meetings, sacking him seven times, while forcing three interceptions.

Pick: Rams +3.5

Luke Bellus - Baltimore Ravens -12.5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

It’s the last game of the NFL season so I don’t want to get too cute.

The Baltimore Ravens’ path to the playoffs is simple - win and they’re in.

Baltimore has gotten hot at the right time and have covered five straight games, including twice as a double-digit favourite.

This week, the Ravens face a Cincinnati Bengals team that has looked good lately, but was simply awful when these teams last met.

Back in Week 5, the Ravens defence held Joe Burrow to just 183 yards, no touchdowns and an interception.

With Burrow out of the picture, and Baltimore’s defence looking good lately – the Ravens’ defence have held teams to less than 20 points in four December games - this defence will thrive against Ryan Finley.

This Ravens offence has also been great in recent weeks.

Baltimore has scored 34 or more points in three of their last four games and Lamar Jackson has scored two or more touchdowns in four consecutive games.

With the playoffs on the line, I expect Baltimore to put the Bengals away early. And put them away often.

Lay the points.

Pick: Ravens -12.5