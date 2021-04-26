Almost one month has gone by in the 2021 season and the time has come for teams, both MLB and fantasy, to start making key roster decisions.

The league’s top prospects will soon start getting called up to the majors now that their teams have gained an extra year of control. Some of these players – such as Seattle Mariners’ outfielder Jarred Kelenic and Tampa Bay Rays’ shortstop Wander Franco – will make immediate impacts and are worth a stash for any manager who has the roster spot to burn.

Other top prospects like San Diego Padres’ pitcher Mackenzie Gore and Los Angeles Angels’ outfielder Jo Adell, are worth a speculative as soon as they reach the majors.

For managers looking for immediate help, here are some players rostered in less than 50 per cent of ESPN leagues who are worth a roster spot right now.

Hitters

Adolis Garcia, OF, Texas Rangers (27.5 per cent rostered)

Garcia has been on a nice a hot streak over the past week. The 28-year-old outfielder is batting .350 with four home runs and eight RBI over the past five games.

The power hasn’t come completely out of nowhere, as Garcia smacked 32 home runs in Triple-A just two years ago. He can also contribute with his speed. He stole 14 bases in 2019 and currently has a sprint speed in the 86th percentile of the league, higher than perennial steals threats like Kansas City Royals’ outfielder Whit Merrifield and Cleveland third baseman Jose Ramirez.

Garcia’s poor 30 per cent strikeout rate and habit of chasing pitches out of the zone indicates his average won’t get any better than the current mark of .250. He doesn’t make contact often, but when he does, 40 per cent of the balls he puts in play are classified as hard hit. The power is backed up by a 25 per cent barrel rate, sixth highest among batters with 25 plate appearances.

As long as Garcia remains in the lineup, he will be a good source of power at the cost of a low average.

J.D. Davis, 3B, New York Mets (22.5 per cent rostered)

Davis spent 10 days on the injured list after being hit in his hand with a pitch in the second game of the season. In seven starts since returning, the 27-year-old infielder is hitting .414 with two home runs and six RBI.

Davis has slipped under the radar after a poor 2020 season in which he hit just .247 with six home runs. However, he managed to increase his walk rate to 13.5 per cent and still posted a .371 on-base percentage despite the overall down year.

Davis hit .307 with 22 home runs, 57 RBI, and 65 runs scored just two years ago. If he can return to the player he was in 2019, managers can expect 20-25 home runs with a useful average and elite OBP.

Alex Kirilloff OF, Minnesota Twins (21.1 per cent rostered)

The Twins have placed infielder Miguel Sano on the injured list and recalled Kirilloff, the team’s No. 2 prospect.

The 23-year-old is yet another 20-homer bat in the Twins already powerful lineup. He was immediately placed in a premium lineup spot this past weekend, as manager Rocco Baldelli slotted him fifth, between outfielder Byron Buxton and shortstop Jorge Polanco.

In 279 minor league games, Kirilloff hit .317 with an .863 OPS. His power numbers won’t jump off the page, but his ability to get on base and maintain a high average should help him cash in plenty of RBI opportunities.

Managers with room on the bench should take a flyer on the Twins’ prospect. If he can quickly adjust to big-league pitching, Kirilloff can become a steady fantasy contributor.

Other options: C.J. Cron, 1B, Colorado Rockies (47.5 per cent rostered), Colin Moran, 1B, Pittsburgh Pirates (41.2 per cent rostered), Kolten Wong, 2B, Milwaukee Brewers (33.2 per cent rostered)

Pitchers

Huascar Ynoa, SP, Atlanta Braves (32.5 per cent rostered)

Ynoa was one of the most added pitchers last week but a poor start against the Cubs caused many managers to drop him like a hot potato.

He rebounded nicely in his next start, allowing just two hits and one walk over six innings in a win against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He made one crucial error to D’Backs catcher Carson Kelly, whose two-run home run accounted for all the damage done on the day.

Ynoa now has a 1-1 record with an ERA of 3.68 in 22.0 innings. The hard-throwing right-hander averages 97 MPH on his fastball and boasts a wipeout slider that generates a 41 per cent whiff rate. His 6.25 strikeout to walk ratio is currently the 14th best among starters, higher than Trevor Bauer, Yu Darvish, and Shane Bieber.

As a young pitcher, Ynoa will have some bumps in the road but his raw stuff and early results warrants an add in most fantasy formats.

Brady Singer, SP, Kansas City Royals (31.9 per cent rostered)

Like Ynoa, Singer was dropped from a lot of rosters after one poor start but has bounced back in a big way.

Since allowing five earned runs in his first start, Singer surrendered just two runs over his next three outings. He most recently shut down the Detroit Tigers, allowing just three hits and one run over seven innings.

The 24-year-old righty has shown he can be successful at the major-league level, compiling a 3-2 record with a 2.73 ERA in five September starts last season. His 3.06 xFIP is also right in line with his current ERA of 2.95.

Thus far, Singer has looked even better than last season, improving his strikeout rate, lowering his walk rate, and limiting the amount of hard contact he allows.

If the Royals continue to let Singer pitch deep into games, he will continue to rack up plenty of strikeouts and provide solid ratios.

Lucas Sims, RP, Cincinnati Reds (11 per cent rostered)

The Reds’ bullpen is an absolute mess. Closer Amir Garrett is currently 0-1 with a 13.50 ERA in six innings pitched. He has allowed at least one run in four of his seven appearances and has only pitched one clean inning (no hits or walks) on the year.

If Garrett loses the closer role, Sims looks like the next man up. His ERA is an ugly 6.43 but all five runs he has allowed have come in two poor appearances. Outside of those two blowups, Sims has been excellent.

In his other five appearances, spanning 4.2 innings, Sims has allowed just one walk and struck out seven batters. He is striking out over 14 batters per nine innings and Statcast shows his underlying metrics are elite.

The 26-year-old righty is in the 90th percentile in expected ERA, whiff rate and strikeout rate. He has been a much better pitcher than Garrett thus far and could be next in line if the Reds shuffle their bullpen.

Fellow relievers Tejay Antone and veteran Sean Doolittle could also take the ninth inning but Sims has worked more consistently in the later innings and is likely to get the first crack.

Other options: J.T. Brubaker, SP, Pittsburgh Pirates (45.8 per cent rostered), Kyle Gibson, SP, Texas Rangers (45.6 per cent rostered), Wade Miley, SP, Cincinnati Reds, (41.6 per cent rostered), Lou Trivino, RP, Oakland Athletics (46.3 per cent rostered)