If your fantasy basketball team is still kicking around at this point, it means you're most likely in the finals and therefore don't need any guidance. However, I'm obliged to share my thoughts.

Here are five players to take a look at for this crucial week.

PG: Facundo Campazzo, Nuggets (16.6 per cent rostered)

Campazzo has done a great job of filling the void at guard for the Nuggets since Jamal Murray went down. Denver is 9-1 since then, and Campazzo has been steady over the past couple weeks: 9.4 points, 1.5 triples, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists, 1.4 steals in 31 minutes a night. His real-life impact will assure him around 30 minutes a night, and that's comforting for a streamer.

SG, SF: Kent Bazemore, Warriors (13.2 per cent rostered)

Kelly Oubre is out with a wrist injury and Bazemore is currently pencilled in as a starter – with or without him in the lineup. Since coming back from protocols last week, Bazemore is putting 9.0 points, 2.0 triples, 9.5 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.5 steals and 1.0 blocks in two games. His shooting efficiency hasn't been great in those two contests (31 per cent) but his overall contributions make it digestible.

PG: Frank Jackson, Pistons (4.5 per cent rostered)

If you're in need of scoring, Jackson is on a five-game week (including tonight) and is producing in the short term: 21.0 points and 3.3 triples on 50.0 per cent shooting over his past three games. He won't do much else, but the volume is there.

C: Willy Hernangomez, Pelicans (5.0 per cent rostered)

Hernangomez has done an admirable job filling in for Steven Adams, who's out with an ankle injury. An Adams return will see Willy's value will plummet, but plug him into your lineup until then. In two starts, Hernangomez is averaging 12.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 1.5 steals in two games.

SF, SG: Lonnie Walker IV, Spurs (9.2 per cent rostered)

Walker's had the hot hand recently: 21.6 points, 3.3 triples on 54.0 per cent shooting over the past three games. He's on a four-gamer this week (including tonight) and if you're looking for some scoring punch, he might be your guy.