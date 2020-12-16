Will the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game this season?

That’s an important question to ask heading into Week 15 for a number of reasons.

First, Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed this week with a win, a Pittsburgh Steelers loss, and a Buffalo Bills loss or tie.

Second, the Chiefs will visit the New Orleans Saints this week, which is the toughest test remaining on their regular season schedule.

Third, Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and took a 30-yard sack on Sunday, but Kansas City still beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 to improve to 12-1.

The fact that the Chiefs can find ways to win even when their best player doesn’t perform at the level we have grown accustomed to, and expect from him week in and week out, is a testament to this team’s depth and talent.

It’s also something that is reflected in the NFL futures markets.

Super Bowl Winner Odds Entering Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs +180

Green Bay Packers +650

New Orleans Saints +700

Los Angeles Rams +1100

Buffalo Bills +1200

Pittsburgh Steelers +1200

Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1400

Seattle Seahawks +1400

Baltimore Ravens +1600

Indianapolis Colts +2800

Tennessee Titans +2800

Cleveland Browns +4000

This week, Kansas City’s odds to win the Super Bowl shortened from +210 to +180, which is the shortest they have been all season.

The Chiefs went from -110 to -140 to win the AFC, which is in part because the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second straight loss to fall to 11-2 – one game back of Kansas City for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.

Pittsburgh will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, before hosting the Indianapolis Colts and then closing out the season at the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.

Even if the Steelers win out, they won’t be able to catch the Chiefs unless Mahomes and company falter down the stretch.

2020 AFC Winner Odds entering Week 15

Kansas City Chiefs -140

Pittsburgh Steelers +500

Buffalo Bills +550

Baltimore Ravens +900

Indianapolis Colts +1400

Tennessee Titans +1400

In addition to the Super Bowl and AFC winner markets, whether or not Kansas City wins out will impact the NFL MVP race.

Mahomes remains the betting favourite to win the regular season MVP at -240 odds, which represents a 70.6 per cent implied probability.

While he has been the frontrunner for weeks now, it’s worth noting that the gap in the betting odds between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers narrowed after Week 14.

Mahomes went 24-of-34 for 393 yards, with two touchdowns, three interceptions and was sacked three times in the win over Miami.

His MVP odds shifted from -500 to -240.

Meanwhile, Rodgers went 26-of-33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover or a sack in a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.

Rodgers’ MVP odds shortened from +450 to +190.

Again, Mahomes remains the clear frontrunner to win MVP with three weeks left in the regular season.

However, a Chiefs loss could open the door for a much tighter NFL MVP picture should Rodgers continue to perform at an elite level and should the Packers win out.

Especially considering that while Mahomes still leads the NFL with 4,208 passing yards, Rodgers has thrown the most touchdowns (39) and has the better TD-to-INT ratio.

It’s also worth noting the widening gap between Mahomes, Rodgers and the rest of the MVP candidates after Week 14.

Buffalo is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the year after beating the Steelers 26-15 on Sunday Night Football to improve to 10-3.

However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen remained at +1500 odds to win MVP as the third choice on the board.

That’s a pretty clear indication that the MVP race is down to Mahomes vs. Rodgers as we head into the final stretch.

So again I’ll ask the question, will Kansas City lose another game this season?

If they don’t, Mahomes could add another MVP and Super Bowl ring to his remarkable list of accomplishments.

2020 NFL Regular Season MVP Odds entering Week 15

Patrick Mahomes -240

Aaron Rodgers +190

Josh Allen +1500

Russell Wilson +5000

Derrick Henry +5000