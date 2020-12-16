35m ago
Futures Watch: As Chiefs inch closer to Super Bowl repeat, Mahomes inches closer to MVP
Patrick Mahomes is the consensus betting favourite to win NFL MVP this season while the Kansas City Chiefs are the frontrunner to win both the AFC and the Super Bowl. TSN’s Domenic Padula takes a closer look at some notable NFL futures heading into Week 15.
Early Lean: Week 15
Will the Kansas City Chiefs lose another game this season?
That’s an important question to ask heading into Week 15 for a number of reasons.
First, Kansas City can clinch the AFC’s No. 1 seed this week with a win, a Pittsburgh Steelers loss, and a Buffalo Bills loss or tie.
Second, the Chiefs will visit the New Orleans Saints this week, which is the toughest test remaining on their regular season schedule.
Third, Patrick Mahomes threw three interceptions and took a 30-yard sack on Sunday, but Kansas City still beat the Miami Dolphins 33-27 to improve to 12-1.
The fact that the Chiefs can find ways to win even when their best player doesn’t perform at the level we have grown accustomed to, and expect from him week in and week out, is a testament to this team’s depth and talent.
It’s also something that is reflected in the NFL futures markets.
Super Bowl Winner Odds Entering Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs +180
Green Bay Packers +650
New Orleans Saints +700
Los Angeles Rams +1100
Buffalo Bills +1200
Pittsburgh Steelers +1200
Tampa Bay Buccaneers +1400
Seattle Seahawks +1400
Baltimore Ravens +1600
Indianapolis Colts +2800
Tennessee Titans +2800
Cleveland Browns +4000
This week, Kansas City’s odds to win the Super Bowl shortened from +210 to +180, which is the shortest they have been all season.
The Chiefs went from -110 to -140 to win the AFC, which is in part because the Pittsburgh Steelers suffered a second straight loss to fall to 11-2 – one game back of Kansas City for the AFC’s No. 1 seed.
Pittsburgh will visit the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday Night Football, before hosting the Indianapolis Colts and then closing out the season at the Cleveland Browns in Week 17.
Even if the Steelers win out, they won’t be able to catch the Chiefs unless Mahomes and company falter down the stretch.
2020 AFC Winner Odds entering Week 15
Kansas City Chiefs -140
Pittsburgh Steelers +500
Buffalo Bills +550
Baltimore Ravens +900
Indianapolis Colts +1400
Tennessee Titans +1400
In addition to the Super Bowl and AFC winner markets, whether or not Kansas City wins out will impact the NFL MVP race.
Mahomes remains the betting favourite to win the regular season MVP at -240 odds, which represents a 70.6 per cent implied probability.
While he has been the frontrunner for weeks now, it’s worth noting that the gap in the betting odds between Mahomes and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers narrowed after Week 14.
Mahomes went 24-of-34 for 393 yards, with two touchdowns, three interceptions and was sacked three times in the win over Miami.
His MVP odds shifted from -500 to -240.
Meanwhile, Rodgers went 26-of-33 for 290 yards and three touchdowns without a turnover or a sack in a 31-24 win over the Detroit Lions.
Rodgers’ MVP odds shortened from +450 to +190.
Again, Mahomes remains the clear frontrunner to win MVP with three weeks left in the regular season.
However, a Chiefs loss could open the door for a much tighter NFL MVP picture should Rodgers continue to perform at an elite level and should the Packers win out.
Especially considering that while Mahomes still leads the NFL with 4,208 passing yards, Rodgers has thrown the most touchdowns (39) and has the better TD-to-INT ratio.
It’s also worth noting the widening gap between Mahomes, Rodgers and the rest of the MVP candidates after Week 14.
Buffalo is coming off one of its most impressive wins of the year after beating the Steelers 26-15 on Sunday Night Football to improve to 10-3.
However, Bills quarterback Josh Allen remained at +1500 odds to win MVP as the third choice on the board.
That’s a pretty clear indication that the MVP race is down to Mahomes vs. Rodgers as we head into the final stretch.
So again I’ll ask the question, will Kansas City lose another game this season?
If they don’t, Mahomes could add another MVP and Super Bowl ring to his remarkable list of accomplishments.
2020 NFL Regular Season MVP Odds entering Week 15
Patrick Mahomes -240
Aaron Rodgers +190
Josh Allen +1500
Russell Wilson +5000
Derrick Henry +5000