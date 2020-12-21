Is it just me, or does anybody else feel like we're being subjected to the Pittsburgh Steelers in prime time every week?

This time around, the 11-2 Steelers head to Cincinnati to face the 2-10-1 Bengals on Monday Night Football on TSN.

Pittsburgh is coming off its first two losses of the season, while Cincy hasn't won a game since Week 8.

These two teams met earlier this season, when No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow was still healthy, and the Steelers stomped their division rival 36-10.

Ben Roethlisberger and company opened up as a massive 13-point favourite, and that number has since moved to -14.

Pittsburgh Steelers at Cincinnati Bengals

Line: Steelers -14

Total: 40.5

Can Pittsburgh's Offence Rebound?

One of the big stories of Pittsburgh's past few games has been their complete ineptitude on offence. They've averaged just 16 points in their two losses, and haven't cracked 20 points in three straight.

QBs with most passes dropped in NFL:



1. Ben Roethlisberger 37

2. Matt Stafford 29

3. Matt Ryan 28

t4. Aaron Rodgers 27

t4. Tom Brady 27 pic.twitter.com/SmXrExbxli — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) December 16, 2020

They've been plagued by mistakes, mostly drops and turnovers, and their run game has been stuck in the mud. The Steelers have averaged just 45.3 rushing yards per outing in their past three, but a date with the Bengals could potentially be the cure.

Cincinnati ranks in the bottom-10 against the run and the pass, and just surrendered 30 points to the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger lit up this defence for 333 yards and four touchdowns in their first meeting, and has owned the Bengals over his career.

Big Ben is 24-7 lifetime versus Cincinnati, accounting for 47 total touchdowns.

Will Finley Put Up a Fight

On the opposite side of the ball, the Bengals will turn to their third quarterback of the season after Brandon Allen was ruled out with a knee injury.

Ryan Finley is likely to be running for his life against the league's most ferocious pass rush, as he'll be operating behind a weak offensive line.

Sure, Ryan Finley has no arm strength, but at least he's also horrible with pressure. — Goodberry (@JoeGoodberry) December 13, 2020

Cincy has given up the second-most sacks and QB hits in the NFL.

In six career appearances, Finley has been dropped 18 times. The third-year pivot has also thrown twice as many interceptions (four) as touchdowns (two), while also fumbling four times.

Pittsburgh entered Week 15 ranked first in the NFL in sacks and tied for first in takeaways, while the Bengals have scored fewer than 10 points in four of their past five.

The Verdict

This game is likely going to be difficult to watch.

The Bengals only managed crack 10 points once with Allen under centre, and he was deemed more suited than Finley to run the offence.

Now, with Finley at the helm, it's hard to envision the team functioning much better, especially given his pedigree and the matchup.

In three career starts, Finley-led teams have yet to exceed 13 points. Now, throw in a matchup against the highest-graded defence in the NFL, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if Cincy failed to eclipse seven points.

With that in mind, I'm betting the Steelers shut down Finley and the Bengals, and that Pittsburgh's offence gets its act together and puts up a big number.

Pick: Pittsburgh Steelers -14