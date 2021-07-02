The adversity of being down 0-2 is familiar territory for the Canadiens in these playoffs. And as they return home, the Habs remain confident they can come back.



Brook Lopez tonight for the @Bucks:



33 points

77.8 FG%

4 blocks

2 steals



He's the only NBA player to reach all of those numbers in a playoff game since blocks and steals became official stats in 1973-74. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) July 2, 2021

Brook Lopez (33 PTS), Khris Middleton (26 PTS), Jrue Holiday (25 PTS) and Bobby Portis (22 PTS) are the 1st quartet of @Bucks to each score 20+ in a postseason game since:



Terry Cummings (30), Sidney Moncrief (25), Jack Sikma (25) and Paul Pressey (21) on May 4, 1988 pic.twitter.com/1rPdQ5xddJ — NBA History (@NBAHistory) July 2, 2021

The Stanley Cup Final will return to Montreal for the first time in nearly three decades tonight.It will be the first home game for the Montreal Canadiens in the Stanley Cup final since 1993.While there will be a limited number of fans on hand, it will be a much different environment than the Habs dealt with playing in front of packed crowds in Tampa. The Canadiens will gain a couple of other advantages they must capitalize on if they are going to force their way back into the series.Here is the Morning Coffee for Friday July 2, 2021.Head coach Dominique Ducharme will return behind the bench in Montreal tonight.For the first time in the series, the Habs will have the ability to match lines with the second change on home ice.Ducharme will need to take advantage.The Lightning have never lost a playoff series after taking a 2-0 lead. They are 8-0 all-time.Historically, teams that go up 3-0 in a best-of-seven Stanley Cup final have won 26 of 27 series.So, if the Habs are going to have any shot at making this series interesting, they are going to need to find a way to win at the Bell Centre tonight.That sentiment is reflected by the odds for Game 3. Tampa Bay is still a -135 favourite.However, Montreal is +115 to win on home ice – their shortest odds to win a game in the series so far.Meanwhile, the Lightning are now -1600 to win the Stanley Cup – a 94.1 per cent implied probability.The Canadiens are +900 to come back from down 2-0 and win the series.With the two biggest stars in the series sidelined, the depth of the Milwaukee Bucks was the difference in a 123-112 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals.With Giannis Antetokounmpo and Trae Young both sitting out due to injury, the Bucks rallied with four of their five starters scoring 20-plus points in the win.Brook Lopez led the way with a game-high 33 points and seven rebounds.Khris Middleton scored 26 with 13 rebounds and eight assists. Jrue Holiday had 25 points and 13 assists. Bobby Portis finished with 22 points and eight rebounds.It’s the first time in the last 30 seasons that four starters each recorded at least 20 points and five rebounds in the same playoff game.Teams that lead 3-2 in an NBA best-of-seven have gone on to win the series 84 per cent of the time.The Bucks are -475 to advance to the NBA Finals. The Hawks are +360 to rally from down 3-2 to win the series.The Euro 2020 quarter-finals get underway today with a doubleheader on TSN.First up, Spain will clash with Switzerland in the most lopsided matchup of the quarter-finals on paper.According to ESPN’s Soccer Power Index, Spain has a 72 per cent chance to advance.Meanwhile, oddsmakers have Spain at -333 to advance – a 76.9 per cent implied probability.The second game will feature the No. 1 ranked team in the world against the No. 7 ranked team as Belgium clashes with Italy.Both teams have won each of their last 14 Euro matches dating back to qualifying.Italy is -150 to advance to the semifinal – Belgium is +110.