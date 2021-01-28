With 10 days to go until Super Bowl LV, I’m starting to get that itch again.

Two weeks is a long time to wait for one game.

Taking a long look at all of the player props for Super Bowl LV didn’t help.

Tyreek Hill to finish with more than 88.5 receiving yards?

He went for 269 and three touchdowns when the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers the first time around back in Week 12.

Mecole Hardman over 26.5 receiving yards?

There were five games this season in which he would have hit the over on that number on ONE catch!

Ricky Seals-Jones at +30000 to win Super Bowl MVP?!

Okay, let’s not get too carried away here. I’d put the odds at 95 per cent that the winning quarterback in this particular matchup will win Super Bowl MVP.

If you asked me to pick one player other than the quarterbacks to win MVP, who would it be?

How about Bucs’ running back Leonard Fournette at +2500? I’ll have more on that pick in just a minute.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday Jan. 28, 2021.

Today is #BellLetsTalk Day and every action counts! @Bell will donate towards mental health initiatives in Canada by contributing 5¢ for every applicable text, call, tweet or social media interaction.



Here are a few options to contribute. Visit https://t.co/KInT5O5QIf for more. pic.twitter.com/cCL1idRQt7 — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 28, 2021

Canucks Crush Senators Again

The Ottawa Senators were never given much of a chance this season at +6000 odds to win the North Division.

To put that number in perspective, the Calgary Flames, Winnipeg Jets and Vancouver Canucks all had the second-longest odds to win the division at +700.

The Canucks (-145) took advantage of another clash against the Senators on Wednesday night with a 5-1 win.

Vancouver has outscored Ottawa a combined 12-2 in back-to-back wins. The third of their three-game series goes tonight.

Every point is valuable for a Canucks’ side that went 2-5-0 to start the season before registering a pair of victories against the Senators.

J.T. Miller had two goals and an assist on Wednesday night. Elias Pettersson recorded his first multi-point game of the season with a goal and an assist.

Off to a slow start with only 1 goal & 1 assist in his first 8 games of 2020-21, Elias Pettersson equaled that in a 5-1 @Canucks win Wednesday. With his marker, he also moved into 5th on this list of star centres to come from Sweden (despite a lack of games played) #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/eAoyznLyqI — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) January 28, 2021

Vancouver will host Ottawa before heading out on a six-game trip that will wrap up with five in a row against the top two teams in the division in the Toronto Maple Leafs and Montreal Canadiens.

Lowry Hits Milestone In Loss To Bucks

Kyle Lowry became the third player to reach the 10,000-point milestone as a member of the Toronto Raptors in a 115-108 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night.

Lowry, who hit the milestone from beyond the arc on Toronto’s second shot attempt of the game, had 21 points, six rebounds and three assists in a losing effort.

10K for Lowry as a Raptor. Congrats, Kyle! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/3A9pBUaneE — TSN (@TSN_Sports) January 28, 2021

Meanwhile, Giannis Antetokounmpo went off for 24 points, 18 rebounds and nine assists.

The Raptors fell to 7-11 outright this season and own the second-worst cover rate in the association this season at 6-12 against the spread.

Toronto is back in action on Friday night against the Sacramento Kings.

Super Bowl Props

While I didn’t want to get too into the Super Bowl props this far ahead of the big game, I couldn’t help but point out the receiving yards props for Hill and Hardman.

I can’t wait to see what the Buccaneers have planned for Hill after he torched them with 13 catches for 269 yards and three touchdowns when these teams met back in Week 12.

Bucs' Carlton Davis vs Tyreek Hill in WK12:

🔸 9 catches allowed

🔸 211 yards

🔸 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/ljNJxgljQb — PFF (@PFF) January 25, 2021

Whatever it is that defensive coordinator Todd Bowles draws up, I have a hard time believing Tampa Bay will be able to hold Hill to under 88.5 receiving yards.

Meanwhile, the Super Bowl MVP conversation is interesting for obvious reasons.

Mahomes is the betting favourite at -120 odds. Brady is next up at +190.

It’s far more likely than not that the starting quarterback for whichever team wins it all will win the Super Bowl MVP.

Still, if you’re thinking the Buccaneers have a chance to pull off the upset, it might be because you think they have a chance to run all over a Kansas City defence that gave up 122.1 rushing yards per game on the ground this season.

Fournette has averaged 90.5 scrimmage yards with two touchdowns in playoff wins over the New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers.

Will Tampa Bay lean on him even more in the Super Bowl?

If I had to choose one position player to surprise as a potential sleeper pick to win MVP, I think it might be Fournette at +2500 odds.

The Buccaneers need to be able to move the ball efficiently while keeping it away from Mahomes for as long as possible.

Fournette might be their best bet to give them exactly what they need, giving him a chance to deliver the type of performance that fans will never forget.

We will have plenty more on everything you need to get ready for Super Bowl LV right up until kickoff next Sunday.

Make sure you check back in later today for the latest from TSN NFL analyst Davis Sanchez, who will have a closer look at some key numbers.