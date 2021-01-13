Morning Coffee: Counting down to puck drop with TSN Edge and TSN Hockey

Inside Edge: How should you approach goalies with shortened season?

The 2020-21 National Hockey League season has arrived.

On the heels of last year’s bubble experience, the league is set for another unprecedented journey with a condensed 56-game schedule that will be restricted exclusively to divisional matchups following a temporary realignment.

The TSN Edge and TSN Hockey have teamed up to provide hockey fans with a unique perspective when it comes to both fantasy and sports betting information heading into this season.

Let’s get you caught up on what you need to know.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Wednesday Jan. 13, 2021.

STILL NO. 1 - Edmonton Oilers superstar centre Connor McDavid was ranked No. 1 on 20 of 26 ballots in the annual #TSNHockey Top 50 Players Poll - the 4th straight year he’s finished 1st overall and confirming his standing as the NHL’s most dynamic player: https://t.co/KcQUQ03AEY pic.twitter.com/7QvTtV3B2m — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 12, 2021

The condensed schedule means the stakes will be that much higher every single time teams take the ice, beginning with five games tonight.

That slate includes a pair of North Division showdowns, beginning with the Toronto Maple Leafs hosting the Montreal Canadiens. The Vancouver Canucks face the Edmonton Oilers in the late game.

Toronto, which is the favourite to win the North Division at +120 odds, is listed at -140 for tonight’s game against Montreal.

Edmonton is the second choice to win the North Division at +450 odds and is a -130 favourite for tonight’s game against Vancouver.

The Canadiens are +500 to win the division, followed by the Canucks, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets at +700 odds each.

TSN Hockey analyst Mike Johnson took a closer look at the Stanley Cup winner betting odds this week, and revealed which Canadian team he thinks might be the best value pick to win it all.

The Inside Edge: Diving deep into futures Who's favoured to win the Stanley Cup this year? Which Canadian team has the best odds to win it all? Who should you take as a value pick? Mike Johnson takes a closer look at NHL futures in the latest Inside Edge.

Meanwhile, picking over/unders on NHL player futures could be even trickier in a shortened season.

Mike decided to help us out and take a look at some notable futures projections, giving us his insight and analysis on numbers including Connor McDavid’s point total, Auston Matthews’ goals total and Quinn Hughes’ points total.

The Inside Edge: Picking Over/Unders Picking Over/Unders in a shortened season can be tricky. Will the best players start slow or will they pick on opposing defences that aren't up to speed? Mike Johnson takes a closer look in the Inside Edge.

In addition to the great work Mike has done this week, our very own Luke Bellus took a first look at the betting odds for a number of individual NHL player awards.

Last night, he broke down the betting odds to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, which goes to the league’s goal-scoring leader.

Once again, the betting favourite was a familiar face.

From @TSN_Edge: Puck drop for the 2020-21 #NHL season is just hours away and there has never been a better time to take a look at the betting odds...



A dive into some odds for the Rocket Richard Trophy: https://t.co/CvnhECBh2h#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/iBq0UwLXUH — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) January 13, 2021

It’s worth pointing out that while Matthews is the favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy, McDavid is the favourite to win the Hart. Winnipeg Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck is the second choice to win the Vezina Trophy, behind only Andrei Vasilevskiy of the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Simply put, there is a lot of star power in the NHL’s North Division right now.

TSN Hockey Fantasy Draft Special

With fantasy hockey league drafts wrapping up last night, including the third and final draft for yours truly, the best in the business went to work with a fantasy hockey draft special of their own.

Jeff O’Neill, Martin Biron, Dave Poulin and Carlo Colaiacovo joined Lindsay Hamilton to pick their teams in this season’s edition of the TSN Hockey Fantasy Draft Special.

You can check out the entire show below.

TSN Hockey: Fantasy Draft Special Looking to make your fantasy team a contender this year? Jeff O'Neill, Martin Biron, Dave Poulin and Carlo Colaiacovo join Lindsay Hamilton to pick their teams in this season's edition of the TSN Hockey Fantasy Draft Special.

The TSN Edge is home to all of your fantasy and sports betting information analysis and insight.

Make sure you check back in here throughout the week as we react to the start of the NHL season, the latest from the NBA, and continue the countdown to the NFL Divisional Round playoffs this weekend.