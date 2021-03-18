If you’re a fantasy hockey manager who held on to Mika Zibanejad all year and were finally rewarded on Wednesday night, congratulations to you.

On the flip side, if like me you sold Zibanejad at some point before last night’s breakout game, it was extremely difficult to watch.

Zibanejad recorded more points in one period last night than he did during his entire time on my fantasy team this season.

That's a natural hat trick and a three-assist second period for @MikaZibanejad!



Zibanejad (3-3—6) tied the NHL record for most points in a period, a mark first set by Bryan Trottier on Dec. 23, 1978 (3-3—6 vs. NYR). https://t.co/WAMJT30kv7 #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/LDVL9iQ2Cf — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 18, 2021

Zibanejad tied an NHL record with six points in the second period of the New York Rangers’ 9-0 win over the Philadelphia Flyers.

He had three points in his first 15 games of the season on my fantasy squad.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the guy I’m playing this week also happened to pick up Alexander Georgiev just in time for a 26-save shutout.

Oilers End Flames Win Streak

There wasn’t much that could have improved my mood after watching Zibanejad go off for another team.

The fact that Darnell Nurse was able to continue his excellent start to the season helped.

Nurse had a goal and an assist as the Edmonton Oilers (+105) beat the Calgary Flames 7-3.

1 of 7 different @EdmontonOilers goal scorers in their one-sided win vs the Flames on Wednesday night, Darnell Nurse continues his superb 2020-21 to date as his 9th of the season also marks the 38th of his career. That moves the 7th year rearguard into a tie behind 6 others here pic.twitter.com/VB3aswgFpu — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 18, 2021

For those who missed it, Nurse has produced at a 56-point pace for an 82-game season and is a top-10 defenceman in fantasy leagues that count PIM.

Meanwhile, Tyson Barrie became just the third Oilers’ defenceman in the last 20 years to collect four points in a regular-season game.

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl had three points each in the win.

That tandem is now comfortably atop the NHL scoring race once again with 56 and 49 points respectively. Patrick Kane is third in the scoring race with 42 points.

The loss was Calgary’s first in four games under head coach Darryl Sutter.

It was also the first time in four games that the Flames gave up more than three goals.

Ehlers Scores OT Winner Versus Habs

Nikolaj Ehlers scored the overtime winner for the Winnipeg Jets (-110) in a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens.

Kyle Connor scored twice for the Jets. Pierre-Luc Dubois had three assists in the win.

“We’re creating chances, we’re working off each other...”



Nik Ehlers on a big Jets win over the Habs and his chemistry with Pierre-Luc Dubois and Kyle Connor: https://t.co/Yh2LiWgHi9#TSNHockey pic.twitter.com/WaDwWAgBT8 — TSN Hockey (@TSNHockey) March 18, 2021

Winnipeg ended up as a small favourite for the first time in seven games. The Jets almost let this one get away from them after allowing the Habs to come back from two goals down in the third period to force the extra frame.

With the win, the Jets are now two points back of the Toronto Maple Leafs for first place in the North Division with a game in hand.

The Maple Leafs have slipped from a -400 favourite to win the division to -240 odds as of this morning.

On the flip side, Winnipeg has moved from +400 to +300 to finish in first place in the division.

Gaudette Delivers In Canucks Shootout Win

Adam Gaudette scored the lone goal in the shootout as the Vancouver Canucks (-160) beat the Ottawa Senators 3-2.

Vancouver improved to 5-0 against the Senators this season.

The Canucks are now 7-2-0 in the month of March.

Thatcher Demko’s play is the biggest reason for Vancouver’s recent turnaround.

Again on his A-game for the @Canucks in regulation, overtime and the shootout in helping them down the Senators 3-2 earlier tonight, Thatcher Demko continues his superb month of March as evidenced by these sparkling stats and their rankings among all NHL goaltenders in that time pic.twitter.com/4QP6dRhOHV — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 18, 2021

Demko, who turned aside 30 of the 32 shots he faced in the win over Ottawa, has allowed two goals or fewer in eight of his past nine starts.

The 25-year-old netminder is 6-1-0 with a 1.95 goals-against average and a .946 save percentage over the past two weeks.

The Canucks are headed to Montreal for back-to-back games this weekend.

Vancouver is 2-5-0 against the Habs this season and will need another strong performance from Demko to win at least one of those next two games.

Raptors Season-High Slide Continues

NBA underdogs went 7-3 straight up on Wednesday night.

The Detroit Pistons (+210) were one of those seven teams that pulled off an upset in a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors.

Norman Powell with the NBA's second game of 43 or more points -- and exactly zero assists, steals or blocks -- in the last 26 years.



Carmelo Anthony's 62-point game for the Knicks vs. Charlotte in 2014 was the other. — Tim Reynolds (@ByTimReynolds) March 18, 2021

Despite a career-high 43 points from Norm Powell, Toronto couldn’t avoid a season-high sixth straight loss.

Pascal Siakam played 30 minutes and had 13 points on 3- of-11 shooting from the field in his return. Fred VanVleet played 32 minutes and had just 12 points while going 2 of 13 from the field.

The last time the Raptors lost 6 straight regular season games: December of 2012 – Kyle Lowry's first season in Toronto.



Their starting lineup for that 6th loss: Jose Calderon, DeMar DeRozan, Mickaël Piétrus, Ed Davis, Jonas Valanciunas. Lowry was hurt. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 18, 2021

The Raptors will be in tough to end their slide in their next game against the Western Conference-leading Utah Jazz on Friday night.

After that, they get the Cleveland Cavaliers and Houston Rockets on back-to-back nights.