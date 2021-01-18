There are good weeks and then there is the kind of week the TSN Edge delivered for the NFL divisional round.

After a strong start to the playoffs, our crew absolutely went off with their picks this past weekend.

Davis Sanchez, Eric Cohen, Luke Bellus, Chris Amberley and I combined to go 12-2 overall.

Not bad at all.

With just three games left on the schedule, it’s time to lock in and finish the NFL season on a high note.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Jan. 18, 2021.

Chiefs Hold On Without Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs are headed back to the AFC Championship Game following a 22-17 win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

Kansas City was rolling until Patrick Mahomes suffered a concussion on a hit by Mack Wilson in the third quarter.

Fortunately for the Chiefs, backup Chad Henne did just enough to hang on for the win by going 6-of-8 for 66 yards and an interception, with 12 rushing yards.

After the game, there was plenty of conversation about whether Mahomes would be available for the AFC Championship.

As far as I’m concerned, there is no doubt that Mahomes is going to play.

Apparently, I’m not the only person who feels that way because the Chiefs opened as a pick’em against the Buffalo Bills, only to move to -3 within a couple of hours.

According to ESPN’s Football Power Index, Kansas City will have a 61 per cent chance to win if Mahomes starts.

If Mahomes can’t go and Henne starts, the Chiefs fall to a 32 per cent chance to win, per ESPN’S FPI.

Bills Take Down Ravens

The Bills rewarded my faith in them both as a 2.5-point favourite against the Baltimore Ravens and as the No. 2 team in my NFL Power Rankings with a 17-3 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Josh Allen went just 23-of-37 for 206 yards and a touchdown, but the Buffalo defence absolutely shut down Lamar Jackson and company, including a 101-yard interception return for a touchdown by Taron Johnson.

The Bills have been the best team in football over the past few weeks and that trend continued in the Divisional Round.

Now, Buffalo is one win away from the Super Bowl as a +300 pick to win it all.

It has certainly been a long time coming. Soak it in Bills fans.

Playoff Brady Delivers Again

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a 30-20 win over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday night.

While Brady wasn’t exactly great through the first three frames, there was a moment in the fourth quarter when I realized this was the classic “Playoff Brady” performance that I had grown so accustomed to watching during his time with the New England Patriots.

Brady didn’t turn the ball over once. His counterpart Drew Brees had three interceptions.

Brady threw for 199 yards and two touchdowns. Drew Brees threw just one score.

In a game in which neither quarterback was great through the first two-and-a-half quarters, it was Brady who avoided the turnovers that cost Brees and the Saints the win.

Now, Tampa Bay is headed to the NFC Championship Game – one win away from the Super Bowl.

It’s quite the turnaround for a team that a lot of people dismissed following a 7-5 start.

Still, the Buccaneers have the longest Super Bowl odds of the remaining teams at +400 to win it all.

NFC Championship Heads To Lambeau

The Green Bay Packers will host Tampa Bay in the NFC Championship Game following a 32-18 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

We spent most of last week wondering what it was that was keeping the Packers from being favoured by at least a touchdown at -6.5.

In the end, it turned out to be nothing. Green Bay absolutely should have been a bigger favourite.

Aaron Rodgers threw for 296 yards and two touchdowns, while Aaron Jones went for 113 scrimmage yards and a score in a game where the Packers never really looked vulnerable.

Now one win away from the Super Bowl, Rodgers and company have shattered the predictions that Green Bay would take a significant step backward this season.

Instead, they’re better than they’ve been in a long time.

The Packers opened as a -3.5 favourite for their NFC Championship Game showdown with the Buccaneers.

Only the Chiefs have shorter odds to win it all than Green Bay at +225.