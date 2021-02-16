There wasn’t a Zamboni driver between the pipes for the other guys. Still, that was quite an ugly loss for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Toronto appeared to be on cruise control leading the Ottawa Senators 5-1 late in the second period on Monday night.

What happened next was almost incomprehensible.

The Senators scored five unanswered goals, capped off by Evgeni Dadonov’s game winner in overtime to complete the comeback.

Few would have expected that Ottawa, which was a +250 underdog heading into the game, would beat the division-leading Maple Leafs in the first place.

The fact that they did it with five unanswered goals in just over one period of hockey is another story altogether.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Tuesday Feb. 16, 2021.

Senators Stun Maple Leafs

The Senators were a +1600 live underdog trailing Toronto 5-1 late in the second period.

One site in particular had the Maple Leafs’ win probability at 99 per cent at that point in the game.

We had the Leafs at a 99.9% chance of winning after they went up 5-1 (and tbh it was probably higher due to rounding). You don't see a loss here often - maybe not even every season. pic.twitter.com/q9ZhgKStSi — EvolvingWild (@EvolvingWild) February 16, 2021

Ottawa had trailed by at least four goals in 240 previous regular-season games in their franchise history.

Monday night was the first time they came back to win, improving their record in such situations to 1-237-3.

Sheldon Keefe made a brutally honest comment after the #Leafs blew a 5-1 lead 😳. MORE: https://t.co/E5BLpB8jVd pic.twitter.com/4KMBCJ1lNl — BarDown (@BarDown) February 16, 2021

For as ugly of a loss as that was for Toronto, anyone outside of their fan base and anybody who didn’t have money on the Maple Leafs to win had to feel good for a Sens’ fan base that hasn’t had much to celebrate of late.

Although I’m sure at least a handful of hockey fans in Ottawa must have turned off the game when their team went down by four goals.

The good news for Toronto is that they won’t have to wait long for the rematch as these teams play again on both Wednesday and Thursday night.

The Maple Leafs were a -300 favourite for Monday night’s game.

It will be interesting to see what the betting odds are for Wednesday night’s game.

Jets Top Oilers In High-Scoring Affair

While Ottawa and Toronto stole the spotlight on Monday night, the Winnipeg Jets and Edmonton Oilers put on a show in another high-scoring game.

After combining for 10 goals the last time they met, the Jets and Oilers combined for 11 goals in a 6-5 win for Winnipeg.

The Jets were a +115 underdog. The over/under was 6.5.

Mark Scheifele had a goal and two assists. Blake Wheeler had two points, including the game winner.

Putting his team ahead to stay in the 3rd period of a 6-5 win over EDM tonight, Blake Wheeler passes Doug Smail for the most career game winning goals by a player with a Winnipeg NHL franchise (32). He also ties Bryan Little for the 2nd most with the Thrashers/@NHLJets franchise pic.twitter.com/f19XZEqKxj — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 16, 2021

With the win, Winnipeg improved to 9-5-1 – leapfrogging Edmonton for third place in the North Division.

For what it’s worth, both teams have been excellent against Ottawa but have hovered around .500 against all other teams, which makes it a little more difficult to gauge where they stand in the North Division.

The Jets are 4-1 against the Senators this season and 5-4-1 against all other opponents. Meanwhile, the Oilers are 4-0 against Ottawa and 5-8-0 against every other team.

Gaudreau Scores Winner Versus Canucks

Johnny Gaudreau scored the game winner on the power play in the Calgary Flames’ (-135) 4-3 overtime win over the Vancouver Canucks on Monday night.

Delivering the overtime winner for his @NHLFlames on Monday night against the Canucks, Johnny Gaudreau now owns 30 game winning goals in his career. It's moved him past 2 others for sole possession of 6th on this all-time list of players in franchise history pic.twitter.com/aAPaHh3mdP — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) February 16, 2021

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist. Jacob Markstrom turned aside 30 of 33 shots to get the victory over his former team.

Calgary improved to 4-1 against Vancouver this season.

The Flames and Canucks will wrap up their current four-game set on Wednesday night.