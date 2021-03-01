Weeks likes the maturity he sees in Morikawa's game

The final day of February was one to remember.

While a pair of long shots won both the PGA Tour and NASCAR Cup Series events, betting favourites dominated in both the NHL and NBA on Sunday.

In fact, NHL and NBA favourites went a combined 14-1 overall on the final day of the month, with one wild finish in the association the only thing that prevented the perfect sweep.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday Mar. 1, 2021.

Favourites Sweep Sunday NHL Slate

NHL favourites went a combined 6-0 on Sunday.

Five of the six favourites covered the puck line. That was despite the fact that the under went 5-1.

Carter Hart stopped all 28 shots he faced as the Philadelphia Flyers (-165) beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0.

The @NHLFlyers beat the Sabres 3-0 yesterday and today, becoming the first team to shut out the same opponent on back-to-back days since the Canadiens on March 26-27, 1977 against the Red Wings. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) February 28, 2021

Ilya Sorokin delivered the other shutout with 20 saves in a 2-0 win for the New York Islanders (-115) over the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ilya Sorokin became the eighth goaltender in NHL history to post a shutout in each of his first two career regular-season wins. #NHLStats pic.twitter.com/EUcxyEfBlj — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 1, 2021

Patrick Kane led the Chicago Blackhawks (-210) to a 7-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings and the only over on the board with a goal and two assists.

The Washington Capitals (-150) were the only favourite that didn’t cover the -1.5 puck line with a 3-2 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Monk Leads Hornets Upset

Malik Monk helped the Charlotte Hornets (+140) steal a 127-126 win over the Sacramento Kings with a three-point play with 1.4 seconds left on the clock.

Sacramento led that game 123-115 with one minute left on the clock, only to end up as the only NBA favourite to lose on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Bradley Beal extended one of the most mind-blowing active streaks in the NBA right now with 46 points in the Washington Wizards’ 111-110 loss to the Boston Celtics.

The Wizards have lost each of their past 11 games when Beal scores at least 40 points – the longest streak in NBA history.

Bradley Beal extends his streak to 11 straight losses when scoring 40+ points.



It's the longest streak in NBA history.



H/T @EliasSports pic.twitter.com/hmhaYlshNJ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 1, 2021

Washington is now 6-20 all-time when Beal scores 40 points or more in a game.

Morikawa Wins Workday Championship

Collin Morikawa (+3500) is the winner of the WGC-Workday Championship.

Morikawa became just the second player to win the WGC and a major championship before turning 25, following in the footsteps of Tiger Woods.

He had a special message for Tiger after the win.

"I don't think we say thank you enough, so I want to say thank you to Tiger."



A powerful message from @Collin_Morikawa after his win @WGCWorkday. pic.twitter.com/U40YuxrNUM — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) February 28, 2021

Morikawa is one of five players with four or more PGA Tour wins since the start of the 2018-19 season, joining Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy.

It was a fantastic finish to a tournament in which several golfers paid tribute to Tiger.

It is hard to explain how touching today was when I turned on the tv and saw all the red shirts. To every golfer and every fan, you are truly helping me get through this tough time. — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) March 1, 2021

Byron Wins At Homestead-Miami

William Byron (+2500) won the Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Sunday.

Each of the first three Cup Series race winners this season have had 25-to-1 or longer odds.

Byron joined Michael McDowell (100-1) and Christopher Bell (50-1) as unlikely winners to start the season.

It will be very interesting to see if that trend continues at Las Vegas Motor Speedway next Sunday.