There have been plenty of notable upsets in the NHL this season.

None of them have been on the level of what the Vancouver Canucks pulled off on Sunday night.

Playing shorthanded in their first game since March 24 after COVID-19 took a serious toll on their roster for the past three weeks, the Canucks beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-2 in overtime.

Vancouver was +330 on the money line. It was the largest upset in the NHL this season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Monday April 19, 2021.

Canucks stun Maple Leafs

The Canucks didn’t even return to the ice for practice until this past Thursday.

Even after this game was pushed back to Sunday, Vancouver was still without several regulars.

As expected, the Maple Leafs absolutely dominated for the most part.

However, Braden Holtby made 37 saves to help weather the storm and captain Bo Horvat completed a three-point night with the overtime winner as the Canucks stunned Toronto.

Bo Horvat scored the overtime winner to cap a three-point night as the Canucks (+330) beat the Maple Leafs 3-2 in their first game since March 24th. It's the biggest upset in the NHL so far this season. Toronto was a -420 favourite. #Canucks https://t.co/1JppHKFRj5 pic.twitter.com/uwJOCozV73 — TSN EDGE (@TSN_Edge) April 19, 2021

Tyler Myers played 30:08. Travis Hamonic and Alex Edler were both over 24 minutes. J.T. Miller led all forwards with 21:59.

It was an exceptional effort for a team that had to overcome the odds just to ice a competitive roster for Sunday’s game.

The @Canucks OT hero in their triumph vs the Maple Leafs earlier tonight, captain Bo Horvat also factored in on all 3 of his team's goals (2G-1A) in the win. Thanks to those pair of tallies, he has tied for 6th on this list of strong scoring primary centremen in franchise history pic.twitter.com/Fdxf88Dh8x — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 19, 2021

Vancouver is off on Monday but will host the Maple Leafs again on Tuesday night.

One spot had the early line for that game at Canucks +220 – a much shorter price than they were offered at on Sunday.

It will be interesting to see what the consensus number is once Tuesday rolls around.

One thing is for sure: The Canucks won’t be underestimated again in the rematch.

Raptors roll over Thunder

Chris Boucher led the way for the Toronto Raptors (-5.5) with 31 points and 12 rebounds in a 112-106 win over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday night.

It was the 10th straight loss for the Thunder.

There were straight up upsets in four of the eight games around the association.

LADIES AND GENTLEMAN... BAM ADEBAYO! pic.twitter.com/PN3YYCSB6B — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 18, 2021

Bam Adebayo was the hero for the Miami Heat (+180) in a 109-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

Adebayo, who nailed that buzzer-beater for the Heat to win it, also dominated at the defensive end in the win over Brooklyn.

Along with the buzzer-beater, Bam Adebayo held the Nets to 3-17 shooting as the primary defender today.



Kyrie Irving was 0-8 when guarded by Bam. pic.twitter.com/wySl1M1FWa — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 18, 2021

Miami is currently seventh in the Eastern Conference standings – Toronto is in a three-way tie with the Chicago Bulls and Washington Wizards for 10th.

At the very least, it should be an interesting final couple of weeks as we see how the play-in picture lines up in the Eastern Conference.

Yankees’ struggles continue

MLB underdogs went 9-5 on Sunday, including the Tampa Bay Rays pulling off a 4-2 win over the New York Yankees as a +220 underdog.

At 5-10, the Yankees have the worst record in the American League.

Again taken down by the Rays Sunday, the #Yankees are off to a slow start through the first 15 games of their 2021 campaign. Going back 100 seasons (since the franchise's emergence as a dominant one under Babe Ruth in the early 1920s), their record ranks as one of the worst here pic.twitter.com/lTpQU2AJL9 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) April 19, 2021

It’s the first time since April of 1998 that the Yankees have been in sole possession of the AL’s worst record.

It’s also a major surprise considering their season win total was set at 96 – nine more than the Toronto Blue Jays for the highest mark among AL East teams.

The Blue Jays fell to the Kansas City Royals 2-0 as a +110 underdog on Sunday.

At 7-9, Toronto is three games back of the Boston Red Sox for the best record in the AL East.

Among AL East teams, only the Baltimore Orioles (63) had a lower win total than the Red Sox (79) heading into the season.

Boston opened at 75-1 to win the World Series. As of this morning, the Red Sox are now 25-1 to win it all this season.