Morning Coffee: Jets keep McDavid off the board in Game 1 win

Jets solve McDavid as Toninato, Stanley stand out in Game 1

The Winnipeg Jets are going to have a tough time limiting Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl throughout their first-round playoff series.

They got off to a pretty good start against them in a Game 1 win on Wednesday night.

The Jets (+140) held McDavid and Draisaitl without a single point in a 4-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers in their series opener.

Sure, it’s only one game.

Still, teams that win Game 1 are 490-222 all time in NHL best-of-seven playoff series, including a 7-1 mark record in the first round last season.

Here is the Morning Coffee for Thursday May 20, 2021.

McDavid, Draisaitl blanked in Game 1

All eyes were on McDavid to see what he would do in the series opener.

Instead, it was Tucker Poolman and Dominic Toninato who led their team to victory.

Less than three minutes after Jesse Puljujarvi opened the scoring, Poolman responded with the tying goal for Winnipeg.

It remained tied at 1-1 until midway through the third period, when Toninato scored what would be the eventual winner for the Jets.

Kyle Connor and Blake Wheeler added empty-net goals to finish with a goal and an assist each. Connor Hellebuyck made 32 saves.

The Jets were without Nikolaj Ehlers and Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Toninato delivered in place of Dubois with his first NHL playoff goal.

Most importantly, Winnipeg managed to hold McDavid to two shots in the win.

McDavid’s 22 points in nine regular-season games against the Jets was the most by any player against one opponent in more than three decades.

He had recorded multiple points in all nine games against Winnipeg in the regular season.

Now, the Jets will try to do it all over again on Friday night.

Edmonton opened as a -150 favourite for Game 2.

Meanwhile, the series price has already been adjusted with the Oilers going from the favourite to a small underdog.

Edmonton was -175 to win the series before puck drop on Wednesday night. As of this morning, the Oilers are a +120 underdog. Winnipeg is -150 to win the series.

MacKinnon sparks Avs in Game 2 win

Nathan MacKinnon entered the playoffs as the betting favourite to win the Conn Smythe Trophy at +800 odds.

That number is already down to +425.

After recording three points in a Game 1 win, MacKinnon scored a hat trick and finished with four points as the Colorado Avalanche (-360) beat the St. Louis Blues 6-3 in Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Nathan MacKinnon scored the first playoff hat trick of his NHL career and first by an @Avalanche player in over 24 years. #StanleyCup#NHLStats: https://t.co/sSRkuWx8lp pic.twitter.com/aCHlJPJLID — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) May 20, 2021

Colorado improved to 18-0-1 in its last 19 home games.

As of this morning, the Avalanche are -3335 to win their series with the Blues. Colorado is +325 to win the Stanley Cup.

As long as the Avalanche are healthy, it’s going to be difficult for anybody to keep up with them.

Again in command for his @Avalanche in a 6-3 win that has them up 2-0 in their series with the Blues, Nathan MacKinnon's 3rd of 4 points (off 3G-1A) on Wednesday night has put him into a tie behind only 4 legends on this list of fast paths to 60 career #StanleyCup Playoff points pic.twitter.com/EvQ8tt5C85 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 20, 2021

Meanwhile, the Boston Bruins (-160) and Carolina Hurricanes (-175) both won on Wednesday night, as NHL favourites went 3-1.

Craig Smith scored the winner for the Bruins in a 3-2 double overtime win against the Washington Capitals to take a 2-1 series lead.

Per ESPN Stats & Info, each of the past 12 playoff games between Boston and Washington has been decided by exactly one goal.

Alex Nedeljkovic made 32 saves as the Hurricanes blanked the Nashville Predators to take a 2-0 series lead.

Lakers win play-in versus Warriors

LeBron James led the way for the Los Angeles Lakers (-250) with 22 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in a 103-100 win over the Golden State Warriors in their play-in game on Wednesday night.

LeBron was +500 to record a triple-double.

LeBron James' go-ahead shot was a 34-footer, his longest make of the season. It's the longest go-ahead shot in the final 3 minutes of a game in his career (regular season, playoffs, Play-In Tournament). pic.twitter.com/51HZ6jDrHc — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) May 20, 2021

The Lakers clinched the No. 7 seed in the Western Conference and will play the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs.

Los Angeles opened as a -300 series favourite against the Suns.

The Warriors, which covered as a 5.5-point underdog, will play the Memphis Grizzlies with the eighth and final playoff spot in the West up for grabs on Friday night.

Kluber throws no-hitter versus Rangers

Corey Kluber threw the sixth no-hitter of the season as the New York Yankees (-170) beat the Texas Rangers 2-0.

It was the second time that the Rangers have been no-hit this season.

Corey Kluber is the first pitcher to toss his first career no-hitter at age 35 or older since David Cone on July 18, 1999. That was also the last time any @Yankees pitcher threw a no-no. — Stats By STATS (@StatsBySTATS) May 20, 2021

The six no-hitters are the most ever before June in a single season in MLB history.

The MLB record for most no-hitters in a single season is eight, which was set in 1884.