Certain counting stats are tougher to find in free agency than others.

Over the past two weeks, there’s only one NBA player (Luguentz Dort) rostered in under 50 per cent of ESPN leagues to crack the top 50 in points. When it comes to steals and blocks, 15 streamers are in the top 50.

Using that criteria to evaluate free agent opportunities, here’s the order of most available to least on the wire:

1. Steals

2. Blocks

3. Threes

4. Rebounds

5. Assists

6. Points

Whether you’re locking one category up or trying to claw back, here are nine names to consider for the next three days:

Points and Threes

PF: Davis Bertans, WAS (18.0 per cent rostered)

(FRI at OKC, SUN vs. CLE)

I wrote about Bertans earlier this week as a good injury replacement for Rui Hachimura, who is out of the lineup. Last night Deni Avdija suffered a season-ending injury, which will result in even more playing time for Bertans. The Wizards are red-hot right now, winners of six straight, and playing all their stars as they fight for the play-in tourney. Bertans has played a big role, averaging 4.1 threes in April on 48.5 per cent shooting beyond the arc. Rotation minutes have been the challenge for him this season but with these two injuries, expect to see him closer to 30 minutes a night, jacking up contested threes.

Deep Streamer: SG: Grayson Allen, MEM (13.2 per cent rostered)

Rebounds

SG: Bruce Brown, BKN (17.3 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. BOS, SUN vs. PHO)

Huh? Stream a shooting guard for rebounds? Believe it or not, Brown has four double-digit rebounding nights over his past six games. With Kevin Durant back on the pine, Brown is locked in for 25-plus minutes a night. As the ultimate glue guy, he’s filling the gaps wherever he’s needed and securing rebounds has been his latest mission. He’s shot 50 per cent or better in eight of his last 10 games and continues to be an elite streamer for steals. Expect his roster percentage to hit the 30s by next week.

Deep Streamer: PF, C: Daniel Gafford, WAS (9.6 per cent rostered)

Assists

PG, SG: Kendrick Nunn, MIA (38.6 per cent rostered)

(FRI at ATL, SAT vs. CHI)

It’s slim pickings for assist streamers, as most of the solid options only have one game this weekend. This will be a tough category to claw back in, but with Victor Oladipo out of the lineup, Nunn might have the most assist upside as Miami’s starting point guard. He’s averaged 27.4 minutes and 3.0 assists over the past five games when Butler has been active. This pick has low-risk, high-reward written all over it. With Butler out last Sunday, Nunn dropped a 30-point, eight-assist performance.

Deep Streamer: SG: Landry Shamet, BKN (11.9 per cent rostered)

Steals

PF: Jalen McDaniels, CHA (17.4 per cent rostered)

(FRI vs. CLE, SUN vs. BOS)

McDaniels has registered at least one steal in all eight games since becoming a starter. Sure he’s getting minutes due to injuries, but it’s a blessing in disguise for Charlotte as the sophomore has been blossoming in the spotlight. Gordon Hayward, Malik Monk and LaMelo Ball are still projected to be out this weekend, so his minutes are safe. He’s getting more than 30 minutes a night and gives enough across the board production to be playing on 10-team rosters. He’s averaged 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks during this span, and there’s no reason to expect any regression.

Deep Streamer: SG, SF: Kent Bazemore, GSW (2.2 per cent rostered)

Blocks

PF, C: Daniel Gafford, WAS (9.6 per cent rostered)

(FRI at OKC, SUN vs. CLE)

Minutes have been the challenge with Gafford. He’s fighting for playing time against Robin Lopez and Alex Len, but he’s been a beast when out there. Over the past two weeks, he’s averaged just 19 minutes but racked up 6.4 boards, 2.0 blocks and shot 65 per cent from the floor. He had two four-block performances last week and earned enough goodwill with coach Scott Brooks to be the second big-man option at worst.

Deep Streamer: C: Goga Bitadze, IND (1.7 per cent rostered)