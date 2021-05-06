Woj: Lakers to sit LeBron for two more games

This is it. Three days to go before this wacky fantasy basketball season comes to a close.

Here’s hoping you’ve already blown your matchup out of the water. If you’re playing from behind, may the fantasy gods be in your favour.

Friendly reminder to drop any and every Atlanta Hawks player you have on your roster. They have no more games after tonight.

Without further ado, here is my final weekend streaming article for 2021.

Points

SF, PF: Darius Bazley, OKC (34.3 per cent rostered)

(SAT at GSW, SUN at SAC)

The percentages are nasty but the volume is consistent. More than 30 minutes of playing time in 10 of his past 11 games; 15.5 FGAs and 18.3 PPG over the past month.

Bazley is a plus-contributor in rebounds and gives you a slight boost in three-pointers. Beyond those three categories though, he’s a negative.

Add him only if you can stomach the efficiency drop.

Deep Streamer: PG: R.J. Hampton, ORL (7.2 per cent rostered)

Threes

SF: Saddiq Bey, DET (37.5 per cent rostered)

(SAT at PHI, SUN vs. CHI)

Bey has been a regular contributor to points and threes the majority of the season and continues to get more runway as Detroit races for the bottom.

He’s averaging 3.0 threes over the past 30 days and continues to see his usage rate increase each month.

Frank Jackson and Bey aside, every player on Detroit has missed time with injuries or been ruled out these past two weeks.

Bey’s field goal attempts per game have increased for five months straight and he’s up to 37.5 per cent from beyond the arc in May.

Deep Streamer: PG: Frank Jackson, DET (7.8 per cent rostered)

Rebounds and Blocks

C: Mo Bamba, ORL (22.4 per cent rostered)

(FRI at CHA, SUN vs. MIN)

Where’s Sheck Wes at? It’s Bamba Time.

The highly touted sixth-overall pick in the 2018 draft is finally getting stress-free minutes in Orlando’s lineup.

With Wendell Carter Jr. on the sideline Wednesday night, Bamba played a career-high 30 minutes and went off with a second consecutive double-double (19 points, 15 boards, three steals, four blocks).

Even if Carter Jr. returns to the lineup this weekend, Bamba will conservatively still get 22+ minutes in both games.

The stats speak for themselves. This is the no-brainer pick of the week.

Deep Streamer: SF: Kenyon Martin Jr., HOU (4.4 per cent rostered)

Assists

PG: Killian Hayes, DET (13.5 per cent rostered)

(SAT at PHI, SUN vs. CHI)

Hayes, the seventh-overall pick in last year’s draft, played against Charlotte on Tuesday night, the first time he’s been active for a back-to-back since returning from injury.

As mentioned above, Detroit is a wasteland right now, so coach Dwane Casey won’t be able to bench the rookie even if he wanted to.

To his credit, whenever he’s been on the floor, he’s racked up the dimes. He’s averaging 8.3 assists per 36 minutes and floating right around 30 minutes a night.

I’m willing to bet Cory Joseph continues to nurse his ankle injury this weekend opening the door for Hayes to run the offence.

Deep Streamer: PG: R.J. Hampton, ORL (7.2 per cent rostered)

Steals

PG: Facundo Campazzo, DEN (19.2 per cent rostered)

(FRI at UTA, SAT vs. BKN)

Over the past two weeks, Campazzo is tied for second in the NBA with 2.4 SPG.

Jamal Murray and Monte Morris are both out of the lineup, leaving Denver thin at point guard.

Campazzo is the pesky old-school guy in the gym who’s always taking the game too seriously. He annoys everyone he defends and has a great nose for the ball.

Sure he’s not helping you much in points or threes but his stat lines are similar to Ricky Rubio; very specialized but effective at what he does.

Deep Streamer: SF: Matisse Thybulle, PHI (5.5 per cent rostered)